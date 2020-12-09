Five Things Movies Get Wrong About Pregnancy

Just so any female readers out there don’t get offended, nothing about this is intended to state that ‘pregnancy is easy’. In fact, this article is to point out a few moments in the movies that would make it appear that pregnancy can be weathered if you simply follow a few easy guidelines and don’t deviate. That’s not the case, since pregnancy in real life can be insanely difficult or it can be a piece of cake depending on the woman and the couple that is hopefully in the pregnancy together. Obviously, it helps if both parents are invested in the pregnancy and both are just as diligent, but just as obvious is the fact that life isn’t fair and sometimes things happen that make things a little tougher. As far as the pain factor goes, there are few if any pains that men go through that can compare to childbirth on average, so I won’t even bother with that point. But one thing to make clear, as I’ve already said, a pregnancy can be a breeze or it can be one of the hardest things a woman or a couple can ever go through, it all depends on the variables that go into the pregnancy. The downside is that the movies tend to gloss over some of these.
Here are a few things that the movies get wrong about pregnancy.
5. Morning sickness doesn’t happen to everyone.
In the movies, one of the biggest indicators that a woman is pregnant is that she’s suddenly sick for no discernible reason. It’s true that at some points in the pregnancy that morning sickness can be horrible. Sometimes a single smell can set it off, or even the memory of a scent can trigger it. But some women never have to deal with morning sickness, so it’s fair to say that the movies do this in order to give a sign that the woman is pregnant since it’s a way of telling the audience ‘hey, she’s in a family way’. It’s a little lazy to be certain but it’s also a plot device that helps the story to move along. But it’s definitely not a prerequisite.
4. Not every woman gets cravings for weird foods.
Some women will eat the same things they ate before getting pregnant, while some might find a few of those same foods nauseating for some reason. Hormones and the changes going on in their bodies will cause a lot of women to either get cravings for certain foods or will leave them alone and they’ll want the same thing. Some women won’t even start eating that much more and still be just as healthy. But if your partner or wife suddenly gets a craving for something in the middle of the night, it’s best to just go with it and go find them what they want at an all-night convenience store, lest you incur their wrath. Hormones, remember?
3. A pregnant woman’s meltdown isn’t that funny, and doesn’t just ‘go away’.
For those of us that have had to deal with this, a pregnant woman’s hormones can wreak havoc with her emotions, and what might normally appear to be little more than a trifle when she’s not pregnant can become magnified tenfold if not more when she’s pregnant. These are not typically cute and funny moments that are custom-made for a witty quip or exchange. A pregnant woman is not to be messed with most times and waiting for her to calm down is like hoping a volcano will cool down eventually. It will happen, but all in their own time. The best you can do is either find a way to make them comfortable and weather the storm or…well, that’s actually one of the best things to do.
2. A pregnant woman can still function in her everyday life.
Just because a woman gets pregnant doesn’t mean she’s going to need to take it easy for the next nine months. This would drive some women nuts since they’re used to being active, or because they don’t like to sit still that often simply because they have to work. Women can still work when pregnant, and the only time that they have to take it easy is when they feel that something might be wrong or that they’ve over-exerted themselves. Women can get tired a little more often during pregnancy, but each case is different, so it’s fair to say that a lot of women can even work up to their due date if they’re healthy enough.
1. Women don’t look happy and relaxed after childbirth.
Think of the process that they’re going through, and then think of the strain this puts on a person’s body. The movies show women looking happy, satisfied, and as though they just ran a mile at best, not that they just pushed another human being out of their body. Plus, if a woman needs a C-section she’s not really going to be feeling all that great right at the moment and will be lying down more often than not. It’s a happy moment to be certain, but most women won’t look like they’ve had time to do their hair and makeup.
The movies are getting a little better, but they still have a ways to go.