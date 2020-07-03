Five Things We Learned from The Psych 2 Trailer on Peacock

Peacock is definitely looking to increase its stock a bit by bringing a fan favorite to its roster with Psych 2, as the movie does look hilarious and it does look as though it might be able to draw a lot of fans. Those that have been watching the show for so long are likely excited to see this movie come out after being given enough information to understand just what’s happening. Come July the guys are making their way back to their old stomping grounds, where they’re going to be less than well-received it sounds since likely as not they’re not really the most popular guys in town and the idea that one of them is under the impression that he’s psychic doesn’t always go over too well with a lot of people. Thankfully a lot of fans happen to love this idea since the show has been a big hit for a while and folks are no doubt going to be tuning in to this movie when it releases this coming month.
Here are a few things we learned from the trailer.
5. The guys are pretty much the same.
Gus and Shawn haven’t really changed and fans are likely going to be happy to see that since one thing that can ruin a show is if the characters somehow lose that quality that they were brought in with that people happen to like. It’s very possible for characters to evolve and for their arc to take them down developmental pathways that change up who they are in some way, but unless that happens during the initial show it’s not bound to be fully embraced if they come back with a massive personality switch. So keeping the guys as they are is a big up for the movie at this point and making them more or less the same goofballs that people grew used to will work in the movies favor.
4. The comedy is still going to be a big part of the act.
Psych wouldn’t really exist without the comedic aspect that it carries, even when some of it is so deadpan or goofy that some folks might be wondering what’s going on. But despite seriousness of some situations the humor is still going to be more than apparent as it’s that kind of program and that kind of story that doesn’t take a whole lot seriously unless it has to. Stories like this tend to be the favorites of those that enjoy seeing reality knocked about a bit by humor while others might have a mild issue with it if only because the humor never appears to stop, but with Psych it’s definitely necessary.
3. Likely as not fans of the show will have a lot of questions.
It does feel as though there might be some consistency issues that fans will want to know about and will possibly post questions about once the show has been released. Of course some fans might even take the time to keep up with the rumor mill and voice their questions before the release just so they can feel that they have a good handle on what’s going on and that they can possibly expect. A lot of people that watch these shows want to be able to guess what’s going to happen no matter if they actually like surprises, which is kind of odd really when you think about it.
2. It would probably be a good idea to brush up on the show before watching the movie.
This is of course one of the best ideas that a lot of people push since brushing up on the show for casual fans would be a must before watching the movie since then you might get a better idea of what’s really happening and why Gus and Shawn are not on everyone’s friends list. But at the same time it would give a person a better feel for the show and the hilarity that a lot of people have come to love would make a little more sense. There’s a bit to go through but considering that it’s summer and the episodes aren’t hard to find it shouldn’t be too much of an issue for those that really want to get to know the show before watching the movie.
1. Shawn is still not a psychic.
He’s good at paying attention when he wants to, that much is for certain, but as anyone has figured out from just watching the show he’s not psychic and the paranormal stuff is usually in his mind since he’s still a bit of a doof that’s fairly intelligent but not entirely there to be certain. But hey, that’s a big part of what makes the show what it is, so people go with it and have a good time watching the show.
July’s shaping up to be a big month for streaming.