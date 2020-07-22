Five Things We’re Hoping to See From Godzilla Vs. Kong

It’s not quite the fight of the century, but it’s close. Godzilla vs. Kong is a fight that a lot of people are itching to see, but so far we’re going to have to wait just a little longer. This leaked image though makes it clear that something epic might be coming, but what that might mean is something that a person can’t help but think means that this will be one of the top movies to watch when it comes out. One question to ask however is if it will be a one on one fight between Godzilla and Kong, or if the titans that bowed to Godzilla in the last movie will find their way into the battle. It’s important to remember that the other titans simply submitted to Godzilla in the last movie, so what’s to say that they won’t see Kong as another titan that’s looking to usurp the title that Godzilla fought for? This image doesn’t tell us that much really, apart from what we already want to see, but if there’s any place at all for humans in this coming movie, it’s bound to be as bystanders or interlopers that will continue to make things worse or be seen as pests to the titans. There are a few things we’d like to see from this movie, and it’s likely the same things that a lot of people are hoping will happen.
Here are a few things we’d like to see in the Kong vs. Godzilla movie.
5. What else is happening on Skull Island?
There’s been mention of seismic activity that’s been happening on Skull Island, though it’s likely that a lot of people don’t know that much about it at this point. One might think that Kong took care of the Skullcrawlers in his own movie, but what if there were more? What if Marley was wrong and there was a bigger, meaner Skullcrawler that was lying in wait? Or maybe there’s something else deep within Skull Island that’s lain dormant until now when Ghidorah’s call woke the titans and called them forth? That would suggest that Kong did hear the call, but was able to ignore it, or at least resist it well enough that he didn’t feel the need to take a long swim.
4. Will another version of King Ghidorah be making an appearance?
Remember that one Ghidorah’s heads ended up being retrieved at the end of the last movie, and there’s not a lot of chance that the organization that set the titan loose would pass up on the chance to cause a lot more havoc since they’re all about setting the titans on the world and causing as much damage as possible. Bringing Ghidorah back might be kind of a distraction, but it could possibly be another way to involve the other titans if that is one of the main goals of this movie. Wouldn’t that be kind of epic in its own way, an all-out brawl between the titans and a mechanized Ghidorah?
3. Humans will still be involved somehow, this is a gimme.
So far the feeling is that this movie will show the titans more than the humans, which is exciting enough, but one just knows that humans will be used to drive this particular vehicle since not only are we a part of this world, virus or not, but it makes the movie easier for some people to watch. A lot of folks still want some dialogue despite the idea that they also want to see the titans in a massive slugfest that will rock the earth. This though it feels that the humans should probably stand on the sidelines and let the titans go at it for once without bothering to do anything that might draw attention to themselves.
2. Kong will be fully grown and should be more of a match for Godzilla.
Keep in mind that Marley said that Kong still had some growing up to do and since the most recent movie was set in the current era, while Kong was set in the 70s, that’s A LOT of time to grow, and at this point, he should be humongous, not to mention a great deal stronger and far more experienced in fighting off monsters if there are still natural predators on his island. It’s hard to think that the Skullcrawlers didn’t breed in numbers, or that there weren’t other threats to deal with. But a fight between Godzilla and Kong at this time should be something spectacular to see since their size discrepancy should be less of an issue.
1. Eventually, they’ll ally with each other against a bigger threat.
Both Kong and Godzilla are just too awesome to see them beat each other into a bloody pulp, especially if it would result in the death of one or the other. Plus, they’re both protectors in their own way, so seeing them kill each other would be akin to watching the Avengers end each other’s lives for no better reason than spite. Of course Civil War was a good argument for such a thing, but at the same time, Kong and Godzilla are more potent as allies than as enemies.
It’ll be time to knuckle up and hold on soon enough.