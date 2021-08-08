Five Things We’ve Come to Know about Suicide Squad 3

One of the most interesting things about the Suicide Squad stories is that various new characters are added every time a film is released. This is because the previous characters die. It eventually allows the stories to take place in whole new looks. James Gunn had taken over directing and writing duties from David Ayer for The Suicide Squad and helmed the first film in 2016. At that time, the DCEU went underway and much of the leadership of DC Films and Warner Bros. looked different from what it looks like nowadays. Later on, Suicide Squad 2 happened with James Gunn, who brought the film to us in 2018. However, will we see yet another?
Is Suicide Squad 3 happening?
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will be released in May 2023, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is due for 2022. This makes us feel that Suicide Squad 3 will hit cinemas in the second half of 2023 or in the first half of 2024. James Gunn has discussed the movie and has said that there will be an all-new team. Presumably, we will have to wait to know how well or badly this movie performs in local and international cinemas. Here are the most interesting things we have come to know about Suicide Squad 3.
1. Rick Flag is no more
First of all, Rick Flag is dead. You might not be able to see this character in Suicide Squad 3. In the history of DC Comics, different versions of Rick Flag have been shown. If we take into account the post-credits scene of The Suicide Squad, the new Peacemaker television series, and the truth that John Cena is famous the world over, we can say this for sure that Peacemaker is going to take the charge of the new Task Force X team. In such a situation, we will not need Rick Flag.
2. Different actors from the first film
Now the good news is that a number of actors will reprise their roles from the first movie. Isn’t it wonderful? It definitely is. For instance, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will be returning for the third time. Harley was seen in The Suicide Squad. This character will be joined by three of her co-stars named Joel, Viola, and Jai. Viola Davis is reprising her character as agent Amanda Waller. On the other hand, Joel Kinnaman will appear as Rick Flag, while Jai Courtney is returning as the Aussie villain Captain Boomerang.
3. Not all characters are returning
It is worth mentioning that the character of Deadshot may not return. Will Smith will reportedly not reprise his role as Deadshot. So you should stop thinking that he is returning to Suicide Squad 3. On the other hand, Jared Leto’s Joker is quite twisted, and it may not have any reprise appearance other than appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And yes, no one from the Birds of Prey cast is returning except Robbie. Things may change in the coming weeks or months, but this is all we know for now.
4. The villain is a classic
After seeing the trailer for The Suicide Squad, it could easily be said that that the villain is a classic. In the third installment, it might appear as a strange character but would be one of the most important and powerful villains in the history of comics. The starfish-like kaiju is called Starro, which is an alien conqueror who can be regarded as the first bad guy the Justice League ever faced. The June trailer makes things a little bit clear. We can say that Starro will be the villain.
5. It might be a Gritty 1970s War movie
Last but not least, Suicide Squad 3 might be a gritty 1970s war film. Here there could be lots of action and funny moments. Overall, it is going to be a full pack of entertainment and non-stop fun. The trailer does not reveal what the story will be. However, it is easy to assume that Amanda Waller will give criminals reduced prison sentences if they can finish their tasks on time.