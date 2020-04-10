Five TV Characters That Deserve Their Own Spinoff Show

There is a veritable laundry list of TV characters that many feel deserve their own spinoff and there are some that really do while some could go without. It really all depends on how strong of a story a character can tell and how much desire there is from the fans for that story to be told. In reality it’s all up to the execs and the writers to determine who they think is the most deserving since they’re the ones pushing the stories and the ones that are going to decide just what gets shoveled out to the public. But the viewing audience is in some control of how a character or a show is going to do since if they don’t watch it due to the show being that bad or that boring, or both, then it’s time to go back to the drawing board and start anew. If the people do love it then obviously it’s a hit and should keep going, even though this hasn’t always been the case. There have been plenty of shows that have been cancelled even if people like them simply because the writers can’t come up with any new material to keep them going, which is a sad excuse really since a story can go just bout any way it needs to in order to keep things interesting. You just have to find the twist and turn with it.
Here are a few characters I think are very deserving of their own spinoffs.
5. Brienne of Tarth – Game of Thrones
Brienne is one of the more interesting characters of GoT since she goes against type as a personal rule, not just because she can. In a field that’s pretty much dominated by men she ends up being one of the toughest fighters out there. Come on, she took on the Hound and ended up tossing him off a cliff for crying out loud, there aren’t a lot of fighters in the series that can make such a claim. But she’s also a very intriguing character since she’s so honor-bound to do as she’s asked that she doesn’t bend from her task in any way, unless there’s no other choice. Seeing her family history and watching her become the leader of the King’s Guard would be worth another season, though from her point of view this time.
4. Haley Dunphy – Modern Family
One might think that her sister Alex might be a better subject since Alex is definitely going places in life given that she has so many different interests and is intelligent if not entirely confident. But Haley would make for a better spinoff because of her failings and because she’s been growing as a character throughout the run of the show. When the show first started and throughout much of it she’s been the big sister that would rather talk on the phone and go to the mall than spend time with her family, the diva in other words. But she’s grown up quite a bit over the years and it might be kind of interesting to watch her life continue to unfold as she takes on the wider world.
3. Robert Goren – Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Out of all the characters that have ever starred in a Law & Order show, Goren has been the oddest duck of them all. He’s good at what he does, knowledgeable in ways that is hard to match and even understand, but he does have his own issues. It’s hard to say just what a spinoff would do for this character since he’s done so much in the show during his time, but it would be kind of interesting just to see what could happen and how many different ways the character could continue to develop since he’s been through so many ordeals at this point. If nothing else it would be intriguing to see him finish out a career on the show and possibly decide what to do next.
2. Elliot Stabler – Law & Order: SVU
There’s already word that Christopher Meloni is coming back but it’s likely going to be a while before the show starts up since the coronavirus is keeping everything locked down tight at this point. But seeing him once again on the small screen would be great, especially in the role of Elliot Stabler since the last time he was on SVU his exit was about what you might expect, but it was still highly unsatisfying since after all Stabler had gone through to just walk away like that was hard to witness. Unfortunately Meloni has no qualms about it since he and the studio couldn’t come to terms with a new contract. But it would still be great to see him back.
1. Arya Stark – Game of Thrones
Fans were actually hoping something like this would happen, but thus far every question about it has been shot down since there’s no plan on making an Arya Stark spinoff, no matter that it would be great to see. She’s one of the characters on GoT that had an impressive arc considering how she started and that a lot of people figured she might be one of those to finally get offed in the finale. The fact that she was the one that killed the Night King still greatly confused a lot of people, but it’s Arya, and despite the fact that the final battle could have been a little more drawn out it’s still a testament to how dangerous she really is.
That’s my list thus far, I’d love to hear other suggestions.