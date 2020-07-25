Five TV Show Prequel Ideas We Want to See

Prequels are great when they tell the story of a show or a movie that people feel could be fleshed out in a more concrete fashion in order to better explain the story of the main character or answer a few questions that fans didn’t think were fully covered. There are those that happen to think that prequels don’t bother to take into consideration the source and offer up any continuity to go with the story that’s already been established, but in a big way a prequel, when executed correctly, can explain more than many people realize since it can give the audience a better look at just how the main characters came to be and what circumstances led to the story that people have enjoyed for so long. Sometimes the story isn’t that interesting or might need a lot of work in order to mate it with the original, but a good to great storyteller will be able to find a way to link a prequel to the original story in a manner that will suit quite a few fans and go a long way towards explaining certain moments and favored scenes from the original story that will make people lean back and say ‘Ahh, now I get it’. Realistically, that’s the purpose of a prequel, to get people to understand that there’s a beginning to every story, and to make certain that people now have as much information as they can so that there are fewer questions left.
Here are a few TV prequels that might be nice to see at some point.
5. The Mandalorian
True, we’re not even into the second season yet, but the point here is that Mando has already made a few alliances and has a few grudges that are held against him from his past. That kind of past might be kind of interesting to learn more about since the idea of watching the main character grow up and into the life of a Mandalorian would be intriguing, to say the least. Keep in mind that not everyone that puts on the armor is born a Mandalorian, as it’s more of a culture than a race, and it’s something that’s earned, not just given. To see a few more adventures from his past and what really set him on the path would be eye-opening for certain.
4. Game of Thrones
There’s plenty of history to be discussed concerning Westeros and the rest of the world since it all came together to shape the story in its own way at some point. So why not see just how each great house got their start, or at least go back to how the Targaryen’s ruled in their time? There are a lot of different ways a GoT prequel could shape up and to be fair it could go on and on for multiple seasons so long as there are enough engaging characters and stories that are just waiting to be fleshed out. It would likely go a long way towards explaining some of the things that made the series so great initially.
3. American Gods
This one might be a bit trickier since the show does manage to go into the past and explain a few things here and there, but there are still a lot of stories that might benefit from a prequel in this case since a lot of the gods are still quite interesting and learning how they came to be and how their story contributes to the series would be of great interest. It’s not so much an effort to explain away the gods and their motivations, but instead, a way to showcase a host of stories that led them to America and to show just how they continue to survive since as Wednesday made it clear, that’s what they’ve been doing, surviving.
2. Stranger Things
There are A LOT of unanswered questions that the Duffer brothers have no doubt been asked throughout the course of this show thus far, and it’s likely that we’ve theorized about a few of them. But finding out just how the discovery of the Upside Down happened and how it was first tapped into might be a good start. Of course, there are a few explanations here and there within the show that might suffice, but it would be great to see a real, in-depth look at the process that was initiated that would eventually give rise to Eleven and the rest of her cohort. It would be great to figure out just what happened to the rest of the group too.
1. The Sopranos
Some folks might want to state that this would be fairly straightforward since any mafia-driven story is going to show just how one of the toughest bosses ever rose to the top using a variety of tools at his disposal. But admit it, seeing Tony rise to his position of power would be great since not only would it give a stronger base for an already strong show, but it would allow people to understand him just a little better.
There are a lot of shows that could benefit from a prequel series.