Five TV Stars We Wish Didn’t Leave After One Season

People leave shows all the time, but when fans have become used to certain actors it’s kind of a pain since putting that much emotional investment into an actor in the first season of a show to just watch them up and walk away from it is kind of irritating. But while a lot of those that have done this after leaving mid-season or after the first season was over, some did eventually come back and some actually had successful careers because of it. Of course some really didn’t do much once they tried to step away from their shows, proving that they hadn’t learned as much or developed as much as they’d thought initially. Sometimes a steady program is a boon to actors as it gives them a secure spot in which they can learn and expand their repertoire, but there are those that think that they can do better elsewhere. Then again, sometimes there are issues that they feel can’t be resolved such as their contract, their pay, and what kind of freedoms they have with their character. Despite the fact that it’s now common knowledge that Batwoman has lost Ruby Rose, it’s yet to be seen if this was a good move and if her replacement will do any good. But to be fair, Ruby has a pretty solid career and it’s a hope that leaving this show won’t cause any damage to her reputation.
Here are a few other actors that left their shows too early and were missed in one way or another.
5. Sherry Stringfield – NYPD Blue
Remember when David Caruso left this show? I’ll get to that, but Sherry left at the same time and as she’d played his wife it was kind of sensible since without him there her arc might have changed a bit or it might not have. But the point is that once she left her career didn’t really end up going anywhere as one can read in Looper. Sometimes when actors leave for greener pastures they find out that there’s no such thing for those that show little to no faith in the job that’s been keeping them paid. Of course it’s possible to find success, but it pays to stick around and stick it out for a while.
4. David Caruso – NYPD Blue
And here we are, the guy that thought he was going to make it big when he left a show that was actually treating his career fairly well. It might not be entirely fair to mock Caruso but in reality he kind of brought a lot of it on himself since he could have gone on being a part of a popular show instead of bombing out big time in the movies. It’s kind of hard to say this, but his parts in Rambo and An Officer and a Gentleman were his biggest and best parts for quite some time, and the manner in which he was mocked in an episode of South Park actually felt like it might have been deserved in a way.
3. Farrah Fawcett – Charlie’s Angels
Anyone still remember when Farrah Fawcett used to drive the guys wild? She was without a doubt one of the sexiest women in the world when she was younger and seeing her on Charlie’s Angels was enough to give a lot of guys a reason to watch the show. But she only lasted for one season and it was one to bigger and better things apparently, though a lot of guys were sorry to see her leave. One season just isn’t enough for a lot of characters unless they’re meant to be the type that are set in place just to be knocked down, and this definitely didn’t feel like it should have been the case for Farrah.
2. Denise Crosby – Star Trek: The Next Generation
The death of Tasha Yar actually shook up a lot of Star Trek fans if anyone remembers, since it was thought that she would stick around for a while. Crosby did come back to Star Trek at some point, but as a different character obviously. This decision was made it appears since she felt that her character wasn’t being given enough to do. One would think that never being made into the red shirt on the away team might be good enough and that she was given more than enough lines to stay happy, but apparently it wasn’t as she was written off only to come back after a while.
1. Chevy Chase – SNL
This was kind of a surprise to learn that Chase only took part in one season of the show, but it’s not hard to see that he went on to become insanely successful after a while as his movies started bringing in the cash flow in a way that was hard to deny as a success. The Vacation movies alone have made him a legend, but his filmography is filled with classic movies that are bound to keep people talking about him for some time to come.
One season just doesn’t feel like enough, does it?