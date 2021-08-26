Five Video Game Sequels We Want To See

Throughout history, gamers have encountered worlds that they wish they could see more of. Stories that they wish were explored more and expanded. Sometimes those wishes are answered in the form of sequels. Sometimes the sequels prove to be better than the original in every sense. Sequels are something that has become normal and frequent in the gaming world. But unfortunately for some games, they never got the attention they deserved and were forgotten. They were either forgotten or the original just didn’t sell well despite great fan and critical reception.
Brutal Legend 2
Brutal Legend is a musical action-adventure game published by Double Fine and EA and had Tim Shafer as its creative director. You might recognize some of Tim Shafer’s other games Psychonauts, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango. It is a third-person action/adventure game open-world game that takes place in a fantasy heavy metal world. Players control Eddie Riggs as he travels across the land with his broad ax, guitar, and hot rod. What made Brutal Legend really stand out was how well it integrated heavy metal into the world. The creatures, the spells, the hot rod. It took full advantage of it. Not to mention that Eddie Riggs is voiced by none other than Jack Black himself. This is why we feel that we deserve a sequel. We want to hop back into that heavy metal fantasy world and reacquaint ourselves with Eddie Riggs. Seeing how the heavy metal would look with updated graphics. With Double Fine currently set to release a sequel to Psychonauts hopefully we can expect some Brutal Legend 2 news soon.
Jak 4
Jak & Daxter is an action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog. It was released alongside the PS2 and gained immense popularity sprouting two sequels already. Jak 3 took everything that made the original two great and improved on it. If you’re a fan of Naughty Dog then it’s likely because of their incredible storytelling and cinematic games. Uncharted and The Last of Us have been widely considered two of the best series of all time. Jak 3 is where it all began. The story that Naughty Dog cultivated in Jak & Daxter is both engaging and thrilling. Throughout the series, our heroes must save the world countless times while diving deeper into the world of the precursors. At the end of Jak 3, you discover an incredible secret that opens up immense possibilities. We need to see more. We want to see how deep this world of the precursors is and how prominent they are in the Jak universe. A precursor war? Sign us up.
The Force Unleashed III
The original Star Wars: The Force Unleashed drew in crowds thanks to its incredible E3 presentation. Fans remember as Starkill stood his ground while he force shifted an entire Star Destroyer and prevents it from hitting him. It was truly a sight to behold. Nothing like that had ever been done in a Star Wars game before. From a sequel, we would want a deeper view into the world of a lightsaber-wielding bounty hunter. It would be great to be able to navigate the Star Wars universe and stealthily explore areas. Using your abilities to infiltrate and hunt. We want to see a lightsaber building mechanic similar to Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order.
Playstation All-Stars 2
Playstation All-Stars was Playstation’s answer to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate. It was a roster full of Playstation’s biggest characters and settings. The full roster featured characters from God of War, Bioshock, Ratchet and Clank, and even Infamous to name a few. It did what no game had done before. Bring together multiple IP’s from the Playstation family and put them all in a game together. Playstation All-Stars was fun. It featured simple controls and a straightforward knock-out mechanism. Players could attain three different levels for their ultimate ability. The most powerful being when they filled up all three bars. To do this you just had to land attacks. Once players used their ultimate ability they could knock out players and gain a point. This system was fun but it had its drawbacks. Mainly that you were unable to knock out characters any other way.
In a new iteration of Playstation All-Stars, we would love to see an updated roster and updated gameplay. There are now a lot more characters to choose from for our fighting roster. No reason why we can’t have forty characters and multiple battle arenas. We’d also like to see different ways to knock out players and gain points. Maybe even some stage-specific animations and transitions. Some characters we’d like to see added would include Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Astro Bot, Ellie from The Last of Us, Knack, and Spider-Man.
Skate 4
The gaming world is ready for a Skate 4. Players have been asking for a new iteration of the Skate series for ages. The smooth controls and sleek gameplay made Skate an addictive and relaxing experience. Create a player and just cruise through the city with your board. A new iteration in the series could present us to a massive open world for players to grind and shred in. It could introduce countless new boards and include everyone’s favorite pro-skaters and even prime versions of older skaters that have since retired. The players need it. The world needs it. Skate 4 should happen. We’re hoping EA releases some news. Especially with the current success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Underground Remastered.