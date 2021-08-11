Five Video Games Debuting Later This Year To Be Excited For: Part Two

The video game market has been seeing a boom in terms of quality and variety for games so we’re here to list five games that you should absolutely have on your radar this year. It’s easy to miss what games are coming out considering just how many games are released almost weekly. Whether it be full-fledged triple AAA games or hidden gem indie titles, we want you to know what’s good and what isn’t. So we’re highlighting five games we have our eyes on that you should consider adding to your wishlist.
Diablo II: Resurrected – Release Date: September 22nd, 2021
Starting with a title that was already a hit once, Diablo 2: Resurrected is here to bring new life to a franchise that is very beloved by the gaming community. Diablo 2: Resurrected brings everything that gamers loved from the original title and builds on it. In Diablo 2: Resurrected you will,”Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction.”
Diablo 2: Resurrected looks to bring everything that made the original successful and improve on it. It tells its story in 5 memorable arcs with areas that have all been upgraded visually. You can play the story in either brand new 4k visuals or the old-school original graphics. Don’t worry you can toggle this with the touch of the button so you won’t have to restart the campaign if you wish to change it. With 7 classes and multiple game modes, you will have plenty to do in the world of Diablo. The seven classes include Amazon, Assasin, Necromancer, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorceress, and Druid. It also features revamped ladder seasons, a redesigned user interface, and an expanded stash system. You’ll be able to bring your own army into the fray thanks to the 8 player coop.
Hot Wheels Unleased – Release Date: September 30th, 2021
Hot Wheels has decided to jump into the world of video games and release its very own racing game. It is being developed by Milestone, the studio behind other racing games like MOTOGP 21. It features some of the most iconic vehicles from the franchise and its very own Livery Editor so that anyone can bring their artistic skills and build their own car to race with. You can also build your tracks using the in-game track editor. We’re excited to see what people create and how intricate these tracks can be once the game releases later this year.
We’ve seen how licensed games sometimes tend to be overlooked cash grabs but it genuinely feels that a lot of passion and care went into the world of Hot Wheels Unleased. It’ll be exciting to see just how deep the game goes and how much of the Hot Wheels franchise we’ll be able to see. For now, you can take a look at the cars currently included in the game and see if your favorite one made the cut.
Metroid Dread – Release Date: October 8th, 2021
Metroid Dread picks up right after the events of Metroid Fusion almost two decades after the original’s release. You descend upon ZDR which has been overrun by vicious alien life forms. You must control Samus as she tries to escape the world full of mechanical enemies. It has been nearly two decades since Metroid Fusion, and Metroid Dread looks to deliver a Samus story unlike any other. You will once again play as Samus the bounty hunter. Yoshio Sakamoto will return as a producer so we hope that he helps restore what made the originals so iconic. It’s been developed for Nintendo Switch so you can be sure that this sequel will feature a lot of gameplay mechanic upgrades and other improvements.
Far Cry 6 – Release Date: October 7th, 2021
When Far Cry 3 was released it featured one of gaming’s most iconic villains, Vaas Montengro. It led the game to many awards and cemented itself on many gamer’s top lists. Far Cry 4 & 5 looked to build on that same formula but unfortunately, they fell a little short and were quickly forgotten. But Ubisoft doesn’t quit. Far Cry 6 looks to build on what made its predecessors great and blow them out of the water with their new villain Anton. When the game was first announced it gave us a glimpse of the dark and gritty nature of the world by showing the main antagonist make his son hold a grenade as they walk the hallways and to the roof where you can see the city fighting amongst each other. It’s a powerful moment that truly showcases the heart and soul of the game. We’re excited to see if Far Cry 6 lives up to the greatness of Far Cry 3 when it releases later this year.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Release Date: December 7th, 2021
Dying Light 2: Stay Human is finally releasing after much anticipation. Following the huge success of Dying Light, fans were anticipating a sequel but due to complications, it kept getting pushed back. But it’s almost here and it looks like the sequel is en route to improve on an already incredible gaming experience. The original Dying Light was hugely successful thanks to its fun cooperative experience, the arsenal of weapons, and engaging story. You took control of an agent named Kyle Crane whose job it was to infiltrate the city of Haran that was currently undergoing a quarantine. He completes his mission but unknowingly gets infected with a new strain of the disease and takes it out of the quarantine. This is where Dying Light 2’s story begins. Following the spread of the new disease, you take control of Aiden Caldwell as you adventure through one of the last human settlements in Europe. We’re excited to see this new world and what new weapons Techland will bring with the sequel.
These are just a few of the games that are releasing this year we have our eyes on. For more news and other releases check out the Video Games section.