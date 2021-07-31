10 Things You Didn’t Know about Flavia Pavanelli

Flavia Pavanelli is the kind of woman who is well-known for the work she does. She’s a successful model and actress, and she’s made a living doing what she loves to do. She’s got a long history of entertaining her fans, and they continue to come back for more. She’s young, she’s talented, and the Brazilian beauty has been making a name for herself for several years now, but how much do you really know about her?
1. She is Young
She was born in the 90s, but she did not grow up in the 90s. Flavia was born in Brazil, and she was raised there. Her date of birth is March 3, 1998. She only just celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2021.
2. She’s an Influencer
She is an actress, but her main job is influencing. She’s been doing this the longest, and she has millions of followers across social media. Her life is based around her fashion, her collaborations, and the work she does influencing those who follow along. She did this long before becoming an actress.
3. She is A Blogger
Her first foray into the world of social media influencing came when she began to show off her fashion and style on her YouTube channel in 2013. She was already on sites like Instagram and Facebook, but she wanted to see about taking things to the next level. She did it, and she’s a success.
4. She Has Been in Several Relationships
She might be good at her influencing and acting, but she’s not quite as good at relationships. She’s had several short flings that didn’t go anywhere. She had one with a singer named Biel, a pilot by the name of Adibe, and another singer called Kevinho all within a year.
5. She Was Engaged
The same year she ended three other relationships, she began dating a man by the name of Junior Mendonza. He is a businessman, and they announced that they’d gotten engaged. Two months later, however, they broke up and she moved on. She’s currently in a relationship with a man by the name of Joao Pedro Cruz – as of April 2021.
6. She Has a Podcast
She’s working on a podcast now, and she’s having a good time with it. she enjoys what she’s doing, and she’s sharing with her friends and fellow listeners the things that are most important in her mind at any given time.
7. She Had Surgery at Eight
She’s been very open about her life and the many surgeries she’s had, but many of her fans are shocked to know she had her first reconstructive surgery when she was 8. She had her ears reconstructed. She did not do so for vanity purposes but rather for her medical health and because of her confidence. It’s a lot to go through as a child who has issues with the ears, especially when they are prominent. Kids can be downright awful to those who look different in any manner. We are not saying this is the case for her; we simply don’t know. However, her family made this choice with her, and she feels it was for the best.
8. She Had Surgery Again at 18
Her second reconstructive surgery occurred when she was 18. This time around, she decided she would reshape her nose using the rhinoplasty method. She was woefully unhappy with the shape, so she consulted with a plastic surgeon and went about her life in a way that made her happy. She’s very happy with the outcome.
9. She’s Open About the Work She Does
Since she’s had her many surgeries, she’s been open about them. She discusses them with anyone who asks. Unlike so many influencers who suddenly look like completely different people and pretend it’s just natural changes or lost weight/gained weight/baby weight, she is very open about the work she does. Since turning 18 and undergoing rhinoplasty for her nose, she’s also had her breasts augmented, she’s had her lips filled and enlarged, she’s had her teeth done, and she’s had work done on her eyes. She’s an open book.
10. She’s Private
Don’t make any mistakes, however. While she might be private in some manner, she is also very outspoken. She’s not afraid to talk about her life and about her personal business, but she does keep things with her family and her friends as private as she can. She’s not into speaking of them when she does not have their permission.