Best-known for being the front woman of Florence and the Machine, Florence Welch has sold millions of records all over the world. Along the way, Florence and the Machine has also been nominated for several awards including two Grammys. In addition to her work with the group, she has also appeared as a featured artist on several songs and she’s written for other artists. Florence’s voice and musical talents have proven to know no boundaries. No matter what kind of music you like, there’s a good chance there’s at least one Florence and the Machine song you’ll love. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Florence Welch.
1. Her Grandmother Died By Suicide
Florence has somewhat of a melancholy air about her and while it’s true that she’s had more than her fair share of downs during her life, some of that sadness may have been inherited. During an interview with The Guardian she said, “My mother’s mother committed suicide. And the way she was loved by her mother has related to the way she loves us, which then is the way we love others. My grandmother fell, so sometimes I feel like we’re all still in this loop, falling with her. The trickle-down of tragedies.”
2. She Is Afraid Of Flying
As an international star, Florence spends lots of time traveling all over the world. For that reason, many people may be surprised to know that she actually hates flying. During an interview with Rolling Stone she shared that on several occasions, she had to have her hand held by a fly attendant because she was terrified of the turbulence.
3. She Has Dyslexia
When she was younger, Florence was diagnosed with dyslexia. Despite this condition, Florence has always been an avid reader and she has a book club called Between Two Books. She also had a condition called dyspraxia which affects her coordination and other cognitive skills.
4. She Struggled With Alcoholism
Music isn’t the only thing that has played a huge role in Florence’s life. She also got involved with alcohol at an early age and told Rolling Stone that alcohol was one of her first loves. She struggled with an addiction to alcohol for many years and at one point was drinking before every show. Fortunately, she has been sober since 2014.
5. She Has Mixed Feelings About Social Media
As a celebrity, social media plays an important role in Florence’s career. It gives her the chance to connect with her fans like never before and also allows her to share information on things she’s working on. At the same time, however, Florence has mixed feelings about social media because it can also breed negativity.
6. She Is An Author
Florence has a way with words and that doesn’t just include her music. She is also an author and released her first book, Useless Magic: Lyrics and Poetry, in 2018. As the title suggests, the book contains poems, previously unreleased song lyrics. It also includes sketches drawn by Florence. Many of her fans hope she will release another book at some point.
7. She Suffered From An Eating Disorder
When Florence was 17-years-old, she developed an eating disorder and began starving herself. It took her years to speak publicly about the disorder, and even though she has touched on it in her music, she is still careful not to share too many details. She said, “When I was in it, I was always, like, hunting for information. I want to be responsible.”
8. She Would Love To Get Married
Although Florence has had a few public relationships throughout the years, she has never been married and doesn’t have any children. While talking to The Guardian, Florence shared that she would “love to be married” although she didn’t go into any further detail.
9. She Is Not A Big Fan Of The Smell Of Deodorant
Many people would agree that wearing deodorant is simply a part of good hygiene. Oddly enough, however, Florence isn’t a huge fan of the smell of deodorant. During an interview with The Cut, Florence said that she actually likes the smell of sweat and prefers a more natural scent over the smell of deodorant.
10. She Is An Ambassador For Gucci
Outside of music, Florence has also had other successful ventures during her career. In 2019, she became an ambassador for Gucci and collaborated with the company on a jewelry campaign. In 2020, she became the face for Gucci’s new fragrance “Gucci Bloom”. The second opportunity was especially exciting for Florence because she has always been a huge lover of fragrances.