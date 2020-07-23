10 Things You Didn’t Know about Florian Sukaj

Anyone who watches “90 Day Fiance,” knows that Florian Sukaj is a man who is not really living his best life right now. He’s a man who is in the press a lot for some scandals that are following him around, and he’s not anyone’s favorite in the moment. However, he is a person who people are curious about. What did he do? Are the rumors true? Is anyone ever going to forgive him? Will his lady love ever forgive him? We don’t know the answers to those questions, but we do know 10 things about him that you might find interesting.
1. He’s Albanian
He is not from the states, though he is working on getting a Visa to live here so that he can be with his fiancé. He’s not quite there yet, though. The interview process was scheduled, but it might be delayed due to the pandemic situation going on all over the world right now. Will he become an American? We didn’t know the truth until this week when it was announced by his fiance’s twin sister that he actually got his visa approved.
2. He’s Been Accused of Cheating
He has already been accused and caught cheating on his fiancé, Stacey Silva. Her twin sister has been part of the show for a long time, and she’s merely been on the sidelines for some time watching before she was put on the show herself. Things didn’t work out for her well last year when her fiancé was caught cheating on her, but she forgave him and took him back.
3. He’s Got an Issue with One Woman
So, we mentioned above that he was caught cheating a year ago, and he’s been recently accused of being unfaithful yet again. This time, he’s been unfaithful with the same woman he cheated on his fiancé with last year. This really cannot be good news for anyone.
4. He’s Been With His Fiance for Four Years
There’s a lot going on right now, and it all has to do with the fact that this man has been with the woman he’s engaged to for more than four years. They’ve been engaged many of those years, too. Apparently, they are successful in that endeavor.
5. He’s Dealt with Many Pregnancy Rumors
Over the years, he’s been accused of getting his fiancé pregnant more than one time. They’ve dealt with the rumors on repeat, but it seems that this is just not true. It turns out that they are not having a baby, but we don’t know if they’d like to change that sometime in the near future.
6. His Future Sister-in-Law Has Been Accused of Not Liking Him
We don’t know how accurate these rumors might be, but we have to mention them. It seems that there is a good chance that his fiance’s twin sister is a little worried about this situation. If the rumors are true, she is worried that her sister’s fiancé is only using her to get a visa and get into the US as a citizen. That would not be good news.
7. His Mistress is Making Trouble
We say alleged mistress this time around since everyone is very ready to deny all of these rumors. However, we have to wonder if there is more to this than meets the eye. His alleged mistress is Shanti Zohra, and she apparently posted some photos and a video of her with Florian Sukaj in bed together and captioned it “the morning after,” earlier this year. He reportedly jumped out of the bed and took off.
8. We Will See Their Issues Play Out
Now that they are going to be an official part of the TLC series, we all get to see their issues play out in front of us. There is so much that we might not see happening, but we know that this is going to be very good stuff from now on. They will deal with their issues publicly on reality television, not that we think that is the best decision for anyone involve.d
9. Darcey Silva Supports Her Sister
If there is one thing that this man has to worry about, it’s the fact that his fiance’s identical twin sister will always have her back. She’s not going to sit back and let her sister worry or let anyone have anything negative to say about her. We might suggest to him that he is on his very best behavior.
10. We Will Meet his Mistress
Something else we can all look forward to as this couple takes their rocky relationship public is meeting the mistress. She’s allegedly going to appear on the show, and the twins will meet her. It seems to us this is a horrible idea, but we cannot wait to see it go down.