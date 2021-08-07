Fortnite Presents Rift Tour With Ariana Grande

Fortnite is back with its virtual concerts this time featuring one of today’s hottest artists, Ariana Grande. The Rift Tour will span three days so if you miss the first one don’t panic, you’ll have a couple more chances to see the mega pop star in action. The first event will take place on August 6th at 6 ET. Show 2 will be on August 7th at 2 PM ET. While the third and final day of the event will feature multiple showings at 12 AM ET, 10 AM ET, and finally 6 PM ET. So if you’re a fan of Ariana Grande and have access to Fortnite then you really have no excuses. This is a concert you will not want to miss.
Ariana Grande is one of the world’s leading recording artists spanning one grammy win and multiple RIAA platinum certifications for her albums. Her fourth studio album, Sweetener, debuted at no. 1 in the billboard charts. She just recently released a deluxe version of her latest album Positions. So expect for her to throw an iconic performance that will be remembered in the Nexus for years to come. Fornite is releasing a few limited edition items as well to commemorate this experience. You can snag that Ariana Grande outfit with her Goddess Ariana Variant from the store right now. They also released a Neon Party Trooper and Sparkle Skull Outfit to add to your collection. Not to mention the 7 Rings Smasher Pickaxe which will have you breaking down walls and stones in style. Make sure you head over to the store and check them out before they’re gone for good.
A Musical Return
This isn’t the first time Fortnite enlists the help of a leading artist to turn up the scene in the Nexus. It started with DJ and EDM artist, Marshmellow. Marshmellow was added as an in-game character leading up to his concert which turned out to be a 10-minute in-game rave where players came together. No one was sent back to the battle bus as everyone stood on a virtual stage and danced to the music. Gamers were blown away and the community loved it. Epic decided to take this concept and push it even further. They enlisted the help of one of the hottest artists in the world and put on an unforgettable show.
Last year Travis Scott threw his Astronomical event which blew the minds of gamers around the world. The event made use of Travis’s new album and creativity by giving gamers and fans a very unique experience. As players traversed through the Nexus, Travis Scott took them for a ride that traversed dimensions and expectations. Feats thought impossible were made possible thanks to the help of the virtual stage.
What to Expect
Ariana Grande’s event seems to be the same caliber so expect some incredible graphics and animation as she performs some of her greatest hits. One can only imagine the scale and production that will go into this virtual stage. It’s been over a year since Travis Scott’s Astronomical and many changes have come to the world of Fortnite so it will be interesting to see on what scale this performance will be. The whole community is patiently waiting to see just how the stage and area will look. What kind of visual effects will be used and just what the scale of this event will be. With the track record, Fortnite has we can only expect that it will be a step above anything we’ve seen thus far. If you haven’t already seen a performance by Ariana Grande then tune into her YouTube Channel where she has multiple live versions of hits from her latest album.
The Rift Tour is an event that will surely be remembered for years to come so make sure you’re there when Ariana Grande hits the stage. Fortnite is a free battle-royale game that you can download on iOS, Windows, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Epic recommends,” loading up Fortnite 60 minutes before your selected showtime. You can expect the Rift Tour Playlist to go live 30 minutes ahead of each show.” If you want to see more information on the Rift Tour event and other goodies that you can obtain head on over to their official Rift Tour website. Ariana Grande is an incredible performer and with a virtual stage, the possibilities are endless. This might be a show you want to watch more than once.