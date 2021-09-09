Four PC Games We Want to See On PS5

The new generation has tapped into resources never seen before and allowed developers to bring games to consoles that they could only dream of before. Thus the gap between games that are PC exclusive has definitely narrowed. Lately, if there is any sort of exclusivity it is usually on one of the big three consoles. Most games that begin on PC are eventually ported over to console after a few months. But unfortunately, there are still some games that have yet to make their way to console for one reason or another. Some have come to console but just not PS5. We want them on PS5 so that they can take advantage of the future generation.
Valorant
Valorant is the ultimate multiplayer game developed by Riot. A five versus five character-based tactical shooter that has taken the multiplayer scene by storm, something Riot already knows a thing or two about. Riot describes it as a game where you can. “Blend your style and experience on a global, competitive stage. You have 13 rounds to attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per-round, you’ll need to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush.” We want to see it on PS5 immediately to see how well it will look and play. And we want to be able to cross-play so that more players can join in on the incredible game that Riot has built. Unfortunately, Riot doesn’t have a great track record with bringing games to console so we’ll see if we’ll ever get the chance to see Valorant on PS5.
The Ascent
The Ascent is already out on Xbox Series X, but unfortunately, nothing has been said about a PS5 port. We would love for Playstation fans to be able to experience this top-down twin-stick cooperative shooter. It blends action RPG and twin-stick shooter elements together in a cyberpunk world. Sounds pretty incredible right? Well, it is, and it blends the two together almost too well. It doesn’t sway too much to either side and it seems to bring together the best of both genres into one incredibly addicting package. We want it on PS5 so that fans can enjoy playing in this world that Neon Giant created no matter what their gaming preference is. It would also be great to see what sort of collaborations The Ascent could make with Playstation. Maybe bring back some Killzone and integrate as exclusive content?
Phasmophobia
The PS5 needs more cooperative horror game and Phasmophobia is one of the best out currently. Unfortunately, it is only out on Steam but we believe it could be successful on PS5 as well. Being able to join three of your friends in a ghost busting adventure is something horror fans crave and we want to see it on PS5 asap. It would be great to see what kind of updates and collaborations they could do when added to the PS5. A new update was just released that has upped the scare factor as well so the possibility that it slowly makes its way console isn’t that far of a reach.
Valheim
Valheim is a survival open world game that is relatively new and still in early access on Steam. So we could very much see it announced for PS5 once it gets fully released but for nothing official has been announced. You and up tot ten friends can drop into a Viking like world where you must scavenge materials and survive. You can build your own Viking fort and join hands with your team. The developers have labeled it as a game where, ” The Valkyries have ferried your soul to the tenth norse world as a custodian, where you must adventure to the ends of the realm, from the deepest forest to the highest mountain peak, slaying beasts of myth and legend feared by Odin himself. You will craft powerful weapons, build unyielding castles and sail longships towards the horizon to prove yourself to the Allfather, and certainly die trying!”. We’re excited to see the potential it has letting ten friends build their game in one world. It functions similar to Minecraft where players can drop in and drop out of the world at any time. These are just a few games that we hope to see released on the PS5 at some point.
Hopefully with enough success and fan attention the developers will make something happen. For now let us know what other games you want to see on PS5 in the comment section below!