Four Video Games Being Released in August 2021 You Should Check Out

The holiday season is almost here and with it come a ton of video game releases that we have been anticipating all year. This year has already been great with incredible releases like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, It Takes Two, and Hitman 3. Besides the fact that it’s still incredibly hard to purchase a Playstation 5, the video-game market has been booming. This is great for us gamers because that means more fantastic games for us to play. August is going to be no different so we’re here to tell you which games are worth your time and worth checking out.
Black Book – Release Date: August 10th
Black Book is a”dark RPG Adventure, based on Slavic myths, in which you play as a young sorceress. Fight evil forces in card-based battles and explore the world, where humans live alongside mythological creatures.” Black Book looks to bring something new to the world of RPGs by basing a whole adventure on Slavic myths. They are basing their entire narrative system on Bailichkas which are short stories based on true events revolving around the meeting of a demon or spirit. Interested yet? If you’re still on the fence then you can play the Prologue on Steam for free right now.
Hades For Ps4/Ps5 – Release Date: August 13th
From the Playstation Store, “Hades is a rogue-like hack-and-slash dungeon crawler, now available for the first time on PlayStation.” which has won over 50 Game of the Year Awards. It is from the critically acclaimed developer Supergiant Games, the developer behind Bastian and Transistor, who brought all their skills and released what seems to be one of the best hack-and-slash dungeon crawlers of the current generation. When this game was first announced it was strictly released on the PC and later on Nintendo Switch. With the announcement that it would finally make its way to the Playstation and Xbox family also comes the announcement of physical editions of the game. So if you’re a collector then this is one you will not want to miss. If you are an Xbox Game Pass owner then you will be happy to find out that Hades will be available on Game Pass when it releases later this week. This means you’ll be available to enjoy the game at no additional cost with your Game Pass subscription. Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 owners can also enjoy the game at 60 FPS and 4K resolution.
No More Heroes 3 – Release Date: August 27th
No More Heroes is finally making its return and with it so does Travis Touchdown. The third iteration of No More Heroes storyline is here and it is a Switch exclusive. This time around, “The evil Prince FU and his band of alien assassins are itching to conquer Earth, and the only thing standing in their way is Travis Touchdown and his crew. Armed with his trusty Beam Katana, new tech, and some killer wrestling moves, Travis must battle to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings and stop the invaders in their stupid tracks.” The hack-and-slash Beam Katana returns but with even more moves and intuitive gameplay capabilities thanks to the support of the joy-con controllers. So you’ll be sure to have fun learning new moves and acquiring new weapons as you fight your way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings. No More Heroes is known for its storytelling and art direction. We’re hoping they can keep their streak going and deliver a game that will be a hit for old fans and new fans alike.
12 Minutes – Release Date: August 19th
12 Minutes is simply an interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop. But it’s a lot more than just that. A date night gone wrong puts you and your wife at the center of a murder case. One that involves you getting beaten to death by an officer. But instead of infinite blackness, what awaits you is the past. Getting killed puts you 12 minutes into the past, giving you a chance to correct the wrongs that transpired. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe this interactive story hopes to captivate audiences from every form of entertainment. It is one of the first eight video games ever chosen as a selection for the Tribeca Film Festival which illustrates just how deep the storytelling is becoming in video games. We’re hoping that 12 Minutes delivers an experience unlike any other when it releases later this month. Between time-loops gone wrong and super-hero beatdowns, August has it all. Make sure you check out these titles when they release later this year and check back with us for more gaming news.