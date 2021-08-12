Four Video Games Where Players Rebelled and Acted More Weirdly

Most video games provide players with the opportunity to decide on the results after playing. At times, players get frustrated when their heroes die at the end of the game. Alternatively, they battle so hard only to get killed unexpectedly by hiding opponents before they even celebrate their victory. For others, players exploit available resources to take advantage of others, which rebels against the content developers’ intentions in gameplay. However, most players prefer to revolt and act in new weird annoying during the last stages of the video games. They usually do so to feel fulfilled by their hard work. Let’s look at a few examples where players defy the odds of the games to gain an advantage.
Red Dead Redemption 2 players
Red Dead Redemption 2 is an action-adventure game known by players as one of the lengthiest games to complete. With so many ways to play it, a group of players on Red Dead online private servers seem to have developed their version of the gaming experience. There are a few ways players can create adventures in the game. One method includes jailing themselves willingly by committing crimes, then break out using deceit modes.
Moreover, a group of private server owners for this video game committed over a year to get their lives into the off-limits of the Sisika penitentiary from the operations, seized it and then managed it like a real prison. They even created a fully running justice department, including two Sheriff’s offices. In Sisika penitentiary, everyone receives an individual sentence, trial, prisoner number, and uniform. Penalties can take up to 180 months for the arrested players or up to 14 years (equivalent to 14 real-world days) in prison for committing horrible crimes.
Additionally, there are escape cases where players can try getting out, luckily. Others try to force an entry to take revenge on convicts who initially offended them before detention. The wardens also ensure the prisoners receive fair punishment for their crimes. The funny revolt is that players actually continue breaking the law to return to prison for more sentences.
Call Of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone is a recent Battle Royale video game that is highly competitive featuring cross-platform play. Players love revolting in the Battle Royale game mode. The video game lets online multiplayer battle other 150 players on an island, with the winner being one with the most overpowered exploits. However, a fatal way to succeed is using the popular big trucks known as the Big Bertha, which are also very annoying. Most players have discovered how to dominate using these trucks. They have also been using them for many months since their robust nature makes them difficult to damage or stop.
Unlike other collections of cars in Call of Duty, the purpose of these trucks is not for battle. Instead, they are simply enormous, powerful cargo trucks that players use to explore the map and advantage of their robust constructions to overpower opponents and destroy them immediately. Their immense feature makes it difficult for players to gun down those using them unless they encounter experienced Warzone attacking players. Sometimes, some players even use Berthas for easy victories and having fun. They are among the video games where players rebel from battling shootouts and popularly use them in the last-minute game to exploit other players.
Valheim Becomes a Viking Fortnite Battle Royale
Valheim is a game that hindered the entire scene in online gaming from simply turning into the Battle Royale scene. It achieved this by allowing players to limit their natural Viking and gaming impulses of killing each other by showing them other valuable secrets of being victorious. While most players enjoyed its new secrets, some realized their gaming life is devoid of evil and constructed a Thunderdome-like building where people battle using the Roman-style Colosseum. The players even created Vikings of Legends, an event managed by a community with PVP matches to the point that Twitch streams them. Overall, it is a fun game that is coming up with platforms featuring different modes and mods when players run out of content created by developers.
The Vast Alien Invasion of No Man’s Sky
No Man’s Sky is an adventurous survival game focusing on combat, exploration, and trading in the open-world universe. When playing No Man’s Sky, you end up feeling as if you are living in eras when aliens can invade and eat people whole, then a significant number of people still claim the massive dead people are paid actors. During gameplay, players have to cope with an alien invasion that has damaged thousands of worlds. These worlds, if not colonized by players, are now plague-ridden by overpowering aliens. These infestations exist because many role-players rebel and commit to abandoning decals and items, making the invaded sources appear as if a bizarre alien has attacked.