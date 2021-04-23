10 Things You Didn’t Know about Frances Turner

Frances Turner has a gift. Her gift is accepting roles in television shows that capture fans from the first moment the show airs and becoming a fan favorite from day one. She’s been in everything we love to watch on television, and she is inherently talented in every aspect of acting. If you don’t know much about the actress who is now a recurring character on the hit show, “New Amsterdam,” it’s time to learn as much as you can about her.
1. She is From New York
She is a New Yorker through and through. She was born in New Rochelle, New York. She grew up in the area, but she moved about when she went to college and did other things in her life. She has a large family still living in that area, so we imagine she heads back for regular visits.
2. She Went to the Best Schools
When she finished her high school career, she decided to go to college. We assume she did quite well in high school considering she was accepted into some of the best programs in the country. She earned her diploma at Cornell University, and then she applied to Georgetown University’s law program and began attending.
3. She Gave Up Law
She was going to practice law for a living, but she eventually gave that up to become an actress. She wanted to become a civil rights attorney, but being buried in debt from school loans was overwhelming for her. Going into corporate law made the loans seem like a smaller problem because of the larger paycheck, but she did not feel any joy practicing corporate law.
4. She Credits Her Family For Her Drive
Both her father and her grandfather were hard workers who were immensely successful, and they both loved what they did for a living. That is the drive and the passion that she found in wanting to go into civil rights law, and following in their footsteps was a natural situation. However, her passion changed over time, and that’s how she ended up acting. Her dad and grandfather both worked as architects, and she always admired their love for what they did every single day.
5. She has a Large Family
She is one of four kids, but her mother is one of 12 kids. That means she grew up not only with her siblings to hang out with and having fun with, but also cousins all over the place. We have to imagine that her childhood was always filled with kids running around, a lot of laughter, a lot of parents closing their eyes and quietly counting to 10 in their heads and wondering what they were thinking – and that she has the most amazing childhood memories.
6. She Signed Up for Acting Classes
While working as a corporate attorney, she did not feel any fulfillment. She decided she might sign up for some acting courses, though. She thought maybe giving her creative side something fun to work on would be everything she needed to feel good. She signed up with the legendary Susan Batson – who has worked with people like Nicole Kidman – and the next thing she knew, she was taking courses all the time whenever she could find a free moment and her passion was growing.
7. She Does not Judge
If there is one thing that Frances Turner does not do in life, it’s judge other people for anything. She grew up with too many people in her family with so many personalities, interests, loves, passions; she does not judge because she was exposed to so many different people growing up.
8. She is Inherently Private
She is also good at keeping her private life as private as possible. She does not discuss her relationships, she does not address rumors, and she does not make any comments about anything she does not feel is any of her business. She’s good.
9. She’s Musical
She may sing; we don’t know. But, what we do know is that she is capable of playing every single instrument possible. She loved school growing up, but she also loved extracurricular activities that allowed her to be as creative as possible, so she learned to play instruments from a very young age.
10. Her Father Also Went to the Best Schools
In case you didn’t realize it by now, Turner followed her father’s footsteps in more ways than one. Not only did he forge his own path to success and create a business from the ground up, but he also went to school in the best schools in the country. He graduated with degrees from both Howard University as well as Columbia Law School. Intelligence is a family trait.