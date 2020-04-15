Francesca Farago is easily the most well-known cast member on Netflix’s upcoming dating show, Too Hot to Handle. The Instagram model, who is popular for her sexy selfies, is hoping to find true love on the dating show that will consist of 9 other cast members. The group will be sent off to an island to get to know each other. However, what none of them know beforehand, is that hooking up is against the rules on this show. This rule is intended to force contestants to get to know each other on a deeper level. Anyone who breaks the rule will chip away at the $100,000 prize money they could get for winning. Francesca has already referred to time on the show as the wildest experience of her life, but we’ll all have to wait and see whether that’s a good or a bad thing. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Francesca Farago.
1. She’s Vegan
Francesca Fargo is all about living an eco-friendly lifestyle and as a result she has chosen to become a vegan. A section of her Instagram highlights is specifically dedicated to some of her favorite vegan meals. Although most people believe that being vegan results in a boring diet, Francesca’s highlights are proof that there is a wide variety of vegan options out there.
2. She’s Allegedly Dated Diplo
One of the reasons Francesca is already so popular on social media is because she allegedly dated Diplo. Although several news outlets and gossip blogs have reported that the two once had a relationship, neither one of them has ever confirmed this to be true. Francesca’s Instagram page also doesn’t feature any photos of her and the famous DJ.
3. She’s Gotten Body Contouring
Francesca Farago works hard to keep her body in top shape, but she’s also not too proud to get a little help. She has tried a body contouring procedure called EMSculpt. The purpose of this procedure is to tighten and tone any problematic muscle groups.
4. She Has Her Own Reddit Thread
If you’ve ever been on Reddit, you know just how easy it is to get lost in a rabbit hole of never ending comments and threads. Francesca Farago is officially part of that rabbit hole thanks to the users who have decided to create a Reddit thread in her honor.
5. She’s An Instagram Influencer
Too Hot to Handle hasn’t even aired yet, and Francesca already had almost 400,000 followers. With a following like that, endorsement deals probably aren’t too hard to come by. Francesca has been taking advantage of the opportunities that have come her way and she often gets paid to post herself wearing certain outfits. She has been lucky enough to work with several brands on Instagram including Misha Swim and Fashion Nova.
6. She’s From Canada
Our neighbors to the north have been making a splash in the entertainment industry over the last few years, and Francesca is gearing up to follow in their footsteps. She is a proud native of British Columbia, Canada. Although she show does feature cast members from different countries, she is the only one from Canada.
7. She Created An Instagram For Her Dog
Francesca has a cute little Pomeranian named Romeo (Romii) that she loves to spend time with. Romii was born in September of 2019 and Francesca has had him since he was a young puppy. So far, Romii’s Instagram is close to cracking 450 followers.
8. She’s Starting Her Own Clothing Line
Francesca is more than an Instagram model and influence. She’s also a businesswoman. Francesca in the process of launching her very own clothing line called Farago the Label. She hasn’t specified exactly what she plans to sell but one item she will definitely have is swimsuits.
9. She Loves The Beach
Even though she’s from a place that doesn’t get a lot of warm weather throughout the year, Francesca Farrago always finds a way to make it to the beach. Seriously, she’s literally almost always at the beach. She loves spending time in the water and you can usually catch her rocking a very stylish bikini.
10. She’s Always On The Go
If there’s one thing that’s true about Francesca Farago, it’s that she never sits still for too long. Farago is always on the go traveling to different places across the world. Thanks to her travels, Francesca has been to places like Mexico, The Bahamas, and Spain.