For six seasons, Kate Chastain was a fixture as the chief stewardess on Bravo’s Below Deck. When she decided not to return for the show’s eighth season, many felt that her shoes would be impossible to fill. However, there’s officially a new chief stew in town and she’s ready to step up to the plate. Francesca Rubi will be joining Below Deck for its upcoming season and people are always excited to see what she will bring to the show. Although she will be a newcomer to the show, Francesca isn’t a newcomer to yacht life. She has been in the yachting industry for several years and she knows how to run a tight ship. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Francesca Rubi.
1. She Considers Herself A Perfectionist
Being a chief stew isn’t an easy job and people in this position often get a rap for being too busy. However, this quality is sometimes necessary to ensure that things run smoothly on the yacht. Francesca considers herself to be a perfectionist and she definitely plans on laying down the law during her charters.
2. She’s From Australia
One of the things that makes Below Deck interesting is that cast members tend to come from places all over the world. Francesca was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and she’s very proud of her culture. However, even though she loves her home, she’s also always been passionate about seeing the world.
3. She Loves Going On New Adventures
Francesca is the type of person who loves to enjoy the fun side of life, and traveling isn’t the only way she’s able to do this. No matter where she is, she likes to make the most of every moment. She’s always down for an adventure and she loves to do things like go diving, hiking, skiing, and fly helicopters.
4. She’s An Aspiring YouTuber
Even before getting chosen to join the cast of Below Deck, Francesca was already trying to establish herself in front of the camera. She started a YouTube channel in 2017 where she planned to upload content related to her travels. However, she only uploaded three videos and hasn’t posted anything new since 2019.
5. She Used To Work In Event Management
Making sure that everyone has a good time has always been Francesca’s forte. Before starting her career in the yachting industry, she worked in event management where she worked with a variety of celebrity clients. The skills she developed in that role have definitely come in handy with her work in yachting.
6. She Loves Movies
Despite the fact that Francesca is an active person who loves to try new and exciting things, she also knows how to appreciate the chill times in life. She is a big movie fan and is one of the co-founders of the Adrift Film Festival which was created specifically for content creators on yacht crew. In 2019, she also hosted the festival.
7. She Doesn’t Have A Large Following On Social Media
One of the perks of being on reality TV is that it is usually a surefire way to become a social media influencer. At the moment, Francesca isn’t quite at influencer status (she only has about 2,400 followers on Instagram), but that will probably change once the new season of Below Deck debuts and people become more familiar with her.
8. She’s New To Reality TV
Reality TV has become a legitimate career path for lots of people. Once someone gets on one show, it’s not uncommon to see them be cast on others. But Francesca doesn’t have a history of hopping around to different reality shows. As far as we can tell, Below Deck will be her very first reality TV appearance.
9. She Loves Taking Pictures
Making memories is great, and making them last forever is even better. Francesca loves to snap photos during her travels and she has a great eye for capturing the most amazing moments and sights. She loves sharing photos of her travels on Instagram and she’ll have even more cool shots from her time on Below Deck.
10. She Likes To Stay Positive
Your outlook on the world can play a large part in how you experience things, and this is something that Francesca understands. Staying in a positive frame of mind isn’t always an easy thing to do, but she tries her best to keep an upbeat attitude. This mindset will surely come in handy during her time on the show. If the upcoming season is anything like the previous ones, there will be lots of moments that put Francesca to the test.