Landing a break-out role is something that can take many actors several years, but Francesco Serpico was fortunate to get a life-changing role right out of the gate. He made his on-screen debut in 2018 in the TV series My Brilliant Friend. Thanks to his work in the role, he quickly became one of the most talked-about up-and-coming stars in Italy. In addition to being a natural in front of the camera, Francesco has also proven that he’s able to display a wide range of emotions. Even though he has just one role on his resume at the moment, lots of people feel that he has a bright future and they’re looking forward to seeing what he does next. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Francesco Serpico.
1. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
Going to drama school is often par for the course for professional actors, but there are also many people who believe that getting out and auditioning is the best way to get started. It’s unclear which side of the argument Francesco is on because we were unable to find any information regarding whether or not he has undergone and formal acting training. Whatever he’s done, though, it’s clearly worked for him. There aren’t many people who can say they landed an HBO show for their first TV gig.
2. He Is Signed To A Management Agency
Working with a management agency can make things a lot easier for actors and it appears that this is something Francesco is already aware of. He is currently signed to an Italy-based agency called Do Cinema. In addition to representing actors, the agency also has directors, screenwriters, and composers on its roster.
3. He Is A Private Person
At this point in his career, Francesco doesn’t appear to have any interest in spending all of his time in the spotlight. He prefers to live a low-key and ‘normal’ lifestyle that includes maintaining a certain level of privacy. From what we can tell, he hasn’t done many interviews or shared many details about his personal life with the public.
4. He Enjoys Being Outdoors
Francesco is the kind of person who genuinely enjoys the beauty of nature and he loves spending as much time outside as he can. When the weather is nice, you can usually find him going for walks, hiking, or hanging out by the water. There’s no doubt that the outdoors has become the perfect place for him to relax and clear his head.
5. He Is In a Relationship
Accomplishing big things in life can be a lot more meaningful when you have loved ones to share those moments with. It looks like Francesco has found that. Several of Francesco’s Instagram posts suggest that he is in a relationship, although no information about his girlfriend has been revealed.
6. He Likes Poetry
Acting isn’t the only art form that Francesco enjoys, he also appears to be a big fan of poetry. Many of the captions for his Instagram photos are poems and he seems to be drawn to deep imagery, but it’s unclear whether Franceso has actually written any poems of his own.
7. He Likes To Draw
Francesco’s love for the arts doesn’t just stop with acting and poems. He enjoys drawing and he often shares some of his sketches on Facebook. There’s nothing to indicate that art is anything more than a hobby to him, but it’s obvious that it’s something he is really passionate about.
8. He Plays The Guitar
If there’s one thing we know about creative people, it’s that they tend to be drawn towards different forms of self-expression. That being said, Francesco has a musical side as well and the guitar is his instrument of choice. We don’t have any information on how long he’s been playing or if he has any additional musical talents.
9. He Is Adventurous
Life is all about making as many memories as possible, and that’s something Francesco genuinely loves to do. Francesco is always down to do something adventurous including horseback riding, traveling, and skiing. Having an adventurous spirit tends to be a quality that serves actors well throughout their careers.
10. He Could Have A Future In Modeling
At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Francesco has done any modeling, but he definitely has the potential. In addition to having a handsome face, his level of comfort in front of the camera always translates well in photos. On top of that, he has a nice sense of style and would look great rocking different outfits.