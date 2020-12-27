Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Frank Iero

He’s a musician who is part of one of the most famous rock bands in the world. He’s talented beyond belief. You know him from his time spent as part of My Chemical Romance, the rock band so many rock fans love. He’s been a talented musician all his life, and he’s made some huge fans as a result of that. He’s worked on some projects without the band, he’s done his own thing a time or two, but he will forever be known as a band member, and fans want to know more about him.

1. He’s a Halloween Baby

He has the coolest of birthdays. He was born on Halloween day, and he was born in the 80s. He was born in 1981, which means he actually got to spend his time growing up in the best of the best of decades. Remember when we could go out and trick or treat on that day without our parents on top of us because our neighbors all participated and there wasn’t so much to worry about? Yeah, those were the days.

2. He’s a Jersey Boy

He was born and raised in New Jersey. If you want specifics, he was born in Belleville. He spent his time growing up there going to school, but you’d probably be shocked to know that his schooling was spent in a Catholic school. It just is not something you expect from a famous rock star, is it?

3. He Had Health Issues Growing Up

Growing up, Iero suffered from bronchitis. It wasn’t something that he had once or twice, either. He was sick often, and it had a lasting negative impact on his childhood. He also had a lot of ear infections, too, and he spent a lot of time in the hospital growing up. Did this have anything to do with his immense talent as a musician? We don’t know, but we imagine it probably did.

4. He Still Has Health Issues Now

As an adult, he doesn’t spend nearly as much time in the hospital for his health issues, but he does have some concerns about his health. He suffers from food allergies. We are not sure entirely what type of food allergies he has, but we do know that they are numerous. He is also lactose intolerant, and he has to pay close attention to his diet.

5. He Dropped Out of College

Frank Iero was a college student at a well-known university. He went to Rutgers University, and he did so on a scholarship. He was good in school, and he made good grades, good choices, and he enjoyed it. So much so, in fact, that he was given a scholarship to a great school. However, he made the decision to drop out and go on tour with his band. It was the right choice for him.

6. He Lived With His Mom

His parents did not stay married long when he was a child. They divorced when he was quite young, and he lived with his mother. It was her choice to allow him to use her own basement to practice with his band. However, it was his dad who was a musician – and his grandfather – and encouraged him to learn to play the guitar.

7. He’s A Father

He and his wife met many years ago. He asked her to be his wife in 2006, and they wed in 2007. Her name is Jamia Nestor. They welcomed twin girls back in 2010, and they welcomed a son in 2012. Their daughters are Cherry and Lilly, and their son’s name is Miles.

8. He was Involved in a Terrible Accident

No one ever imagines they’ll be involved in a terrible accident, but Frank Iero was. it was 2016 – just before his birthday – when he was hit by a bus. It was a passenger bus without anyone on it. He was unloading his own bus for a show in Australia. The empty bus hit him, and it dragged him approximately 10 feet before his publicist was able to stop the bus.

9. He’s Got Many Tattoos

So many people do, so that’s not the big deal here. His tattoos are highly personal to him, as we understand tattoos to be to those who have them, but it is the person who gave him his that is super cool. His tattoos come from the very famous, very talented Kat Von D. Not many people get to say that, so we thought it was worth mentioning.

10. He’s Private

Rock stars aren’t known for keeping their lives private, but he is one of them who does just that. He keeps his family life to himself, and he doesn’t spend much time sharing with others what he is up to. He has small kids and a wife, and he likes to spend his time with them living their best lives, but also keeping that life for just their own eyes.

