When most people think about the concept of searching for gold, they think of something they used to do for fun as kids. What they don’t always realize is that mining for gold can be a very legitimate opportunity, and it’s one that Freddy Dodge takes very seriously. As a veteran in the world of gold mining, Freddy is widely respected for his knowledge and skill. Now he’s getting the chance to share his expertise with the world like never before. He is the star of a new reality show on the Discovery Channel called Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue. The show is the latest spin-off in the Gold Rush franchise and follows Freddy as he works to help failing minds achieve success. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Freddy Dodge.
1. His Nickname Is Gold Guru
To say that Freddy is good at what he does would be an understatement. He’s one of the best. He has been such a fixture in the mining world that he’s even earned the nickname the Gold Guru. During his series, Freddy definitely shows exactly why her deserves such a title.
2. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Freddy a busy guy and many people may not expect him to be active on social media, but he’s actually very active Twitter user. He takes the time to respond to questions and commons from fans on a regular basis and viewers love getting the chance to interact with him.
3. He’s A Colorado Native
Freddy’s work has brought him to places all over the country and even in Canada, but Colorado is where he got his start. He was raised on a farm in Colorado and he will always have a close connection to his roots. He has even worked to save mines in the Colorado area.
4. He’s A Private Person
Although he is officially a reality TV star, Freddy doesn’t have any intention of being the kind of person who shares every detail of his personal life with the world. While he enjoys talking about his work and engaging with fans, he likes to maintain a certain level of privacy.
5. He Loves Working With Juan Ibarra
Anyone who has seen Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue would probably agree that Freddy and his co-star, Juan Ibarra, make a pretty good team. The good vibes between the two extend beyond the work they’ve done on TV and Freddy has nothing but respect for Juan’s talent. During an interview with Monsters and Critics Freddy said, “I mean, there’s nobody I’d rather work with than when Juan Ibarra…our chemistry. We actually worked so well together. We don’t even have to talk to each other. Sometimes we know what each other needs and what that guy’s move is going to be without even saying anything. It’s kind of weird actually.”
6. He Takes Pride In Being Able To Help Miners Stay Afloat
Some people may think that Freddy is just doing what he does for the sake of TV, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. As a miner himself, Freddy loves seeing other miners succeed and he takes great pride in his ability to help the do that. Knowing that he’s helping to save someone’s livelihood is a very rewarding feeling.
7. He’s A Family Man
Freddy may spend a lot of time at work, but he does his best to be around for his family as much as he can. He and his wife Lisa have been married since 1997 and they have two daughters together: Nikki and Sammi. Freddy’s brother, Derek, is also a very experienced miner.
8. He’s Been In Other Gold Rush Spin Offs
Freddy probably never imagined that he’d become a reality TV star, but at this point in his career he’s managed to get quite a bit of TV experience. Many people know that he has appeared on the original Gold Rush, but he’s also been on several spin-offs including Gold Rush: The Dirt and Gold Rush: South America.
9. He’s A Hunter
Mining may be Freddy’s primary focus, but it’s certainly not his only interest. In his free time, he enjoys being outdoors and hunting is one of his favorite hobbies. According to his bio on the Discovery website, “Freddy shoots shotguns and muzzle loaded rifles competitively. He’s a keen hunter and holds the number 1, number 2, and number 3 largest Canadian moose ever harvested with a muzzle loaded rifle.”
10. His Net Worth Is Estimated Around $400,000
Have you ever wondered how much money a person can make as a miner? Of course, the number will very from person to person, but according to The Celebs Info, Freddy’s net worth is currently about $400,000. While it’s not as much as some people may have guessed, it certainly isn’t too shabby.