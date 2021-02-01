Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Freddy Dodge

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Freddy Dodge

5 seconds ago

When most people think about the concept of searching for gold, they think of something they used to do for fun as kids. What they don’t always realize is that mining for gold can be a very legitimate opportunity, and it’s one that Freddy Dodge takes very seriously. As a veteran in the world of gold mining, Freddy is widely respected for his knowledge and skill. Now he’s getting the chance to share his expertise with the world like never before. He is the star of a new reality show on the Discovery Channel called Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue. The show is the latest spin-off in the Gold Rush franchise and follows Freddy as he works to help failing minds achieve success. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Freddy Dodge.

1. His Nickname Is Gold Guru

To say that Freddy is good at what he does would be an understatement. He’s one of the best. He has been such a fixture in the mining world that he’s even earned the nickname the Gold Guru. During his series, Freddy definitely shows exactly why her deserves such a title.

2. He Loves Connecting With Fans

Freddy a busy guy and many people may not expect him to be active on social media, but he’s actually very active Twitter user. He takes the time to respond to questions and commons from fans on a regular basis and viewers love getting the chance to interact with him.

3. He’s A Colorado Native

Freddy’s work has brought him to places all over the country and even in Canada, but Colorado is where he got his start. He was raised on a farm in Colorado and he will always have a close connection to his roots. He has even worked to save mines in the Colorado area.

4. He’s A Private Person

Although he is officially a reality TV star, Freddy doesn’t have any intention of being the kind of person who shares every detail of his personal life with the world. While he enjoys talking about his work and engaging with fans, he likes to maintain a certain level of privacy.

5. He Loves Working With Juan Ibarra

Anyone who has seen Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue would probably agree that Freddy and his co-star, Juan Ibarra, make a pretty good team. The good vibes between the two extend beyond the work they’ve done on TV and Freddy has nothing but respect for Juan’s talent. During an interview with Monsters and Critics Freddy said, “I mean, there’s nobody I’d rather work with than when Juan Ibarra…our chemistry. We actually worked so well together. We don’t even have to talk to each other. Sometimes we know what each other needs and what that guy’s move is going to be without even saying anything. It’s kind of weird actually.”

6. He Takes Pride In Being Able To Help Miners Stay Afloat

Some people may think that Freddy is just doing what he does for the sake of TV, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. As a miner himself, Freddy loves seeing other miners succeed and he takes great pride in his ability to help the do that. Knowing that he’s helping to save someone’s livelihood is a very rewarding feeling.

7. He’s A Family Man

Freddy may spend a lot of time at work, but he does his best to be around for his family as much as he can. He and his wife Lisa have been married since 1997 and they have two daughters together: Nikki and Sammi. Freddy’s brother, Derek, is also a very experienced miner.

8. He’s Been In Other Gold Rush Spin Offs

Freddy probably never imagined that he’d become a reality TV star, but at this point in his career he’s managed to get quite a bit of TV experience. Many people know that he has appeared on the original Gold Rush, but he’s also been on several spin-offs including Gold Rush: The Dirt and Gold Rush: South America.

9. He’s A Hunter

Mining may be Freddy’s primary focus, but it’s certainly not his only interest. In his free time, he enjoys being outdoors and hunting is one of his favorite hobbies. According to his bio on the Discovery website, “Freddy shoots shotguns and muzzle loaded rifles competitively. He’s a keen hunter and holds the number 1, number 2, and number 3 largest Canadian moose ever harvested with a muzzle loaded rifle.”

10. His Net Worth Is Estimated Around $400,000

Have you ever wondered how much money a person can make as a miner? Of course, the number will very from person to person, but according to The Celebs Info, Freddy’s net worth is currently about $400,000. While it’s not as much as some people may have guessed, it certainly isn’t too shabby.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Mads Mikkelsen Gives Fans Hope about Hannibal Season 4
Kong: Skull Island And Tomb Raider To Get Their Own Anime Series
George Clooney To Reboot Buck Rogers for 21st Century?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Kitchen Crash”
Godzilla vs. Kong: What Happens After The Epic Battle?
Five Examples of Movie Studio Decisions That Saved the Movie
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Giancarlo Esposito Was In
How did Tom Hagen, a Non Sicilian, Become Consigliere in The Godfather?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Freddy Dodge
Jason Segel
Why You Haven’t Seen Jason Segel in a Comedy for Years
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Steve Hilton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikhil Dwivedi
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Attack on Titan Shonen Anime
The Five Best Shonen Anime To Watch Now
Fabvl anime songs
The Absolute Best Anime Songs By FabvL
Most popular anime: My Hero Academia
Top 10 Most Popular Anime of All Time
Star Wars anime
What We’d Like to See From Star Wars Visions
virtual reality games: Superhot VR
10 Virtual Reality Games You Need to Play Right Now
Xbox Live Gold vs PlayStation Plus: Which is Better?
Cyberpunk 2077 patch
Every Fix Added in Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1
Virtual Reality Oculus Rift
What’s Next for Virtual Reality Gaming?