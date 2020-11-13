Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Freya Mavor

Freya Mavor is still in her 20s, but she’s already proven that she’s a forced to be reckoned with. She already has nearly a decade of experience under her belt and she plans on getting plenty more. Freya is best-known for her role in shows like Skins and The White Queen, but her latest role might just be the one that gets her the most recognition. Freya plays Daria in the new HBO series (BBC Two in the UK), Industry, and the show is the perfect opportunity for her to share her talents on a massive platform. On top of that, she also has a film project in the works that is set to be released in 2021. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Freya Mavor.

1. She Comes From A Creative Family

Freya was born into a family where having a passion for the arts isn’t something that was looked down upon. Her father is a screenwriter who also teaches script writing. Her grandfather, Ronald Bingo Mavor was a director who also served as a critic for The Scotsman during the 1060s. Freya’s great-grandfather, James Birdie, was a well-known playwright, screenwriter, and director who was also a physician.

2. The Shining Inspired Her To Get Into Acting

The Shining is one of those movies that most people don’t have fond memories of because it’s so creepy. Freya, however, had a completely different experience the first time she saw the film. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of madness gripped me and got me thinking about acting. I knew I wanted to do that; be a storyteller and make people think and question life and human emotion.”

3. She Loves To Take Pictures

The performing arts aren’t the only art form Freya loves. She’s a big fan of the visual arts as well and she enjoying getting behind the camera and taking pictures. She has a knack for capturing beautiful moments and she loves sharing her work on social media and through her website.

4. She’s Bilingual

Freya loves language and she is fluent in both English and French. While talking to Interview Magazine she said, “I speak French because when I was nine we moved to France, to a town on the west coast called La Rochelle…it had always been a dream of my mother’s especially to give us an experience of living in a different country and learning a different language and having a different culture.” She also says that she hopes to learn more languages in the future.

5. She’s A Poet

Freya’s creative pursuits don’t stop at acting and photographer. She also likes to express herself through writing and she has been writing poetry for several years. Freya’s work is beautiful and its become one of her favorite ways to tell stories. Several of her poems can be found in the poetry section of her website.

6. She Has Musical Talents

If you thought the list of things Freya is good at was coming to an end, you were wrong. She is the true definition of a woman with many talents. She also loves music and learned how to play the piano at an early age. Sadly, we weren’t able to find any videos or recordings of her playing the piano.

7. She Loves Being Outside

When Freya gets free time, one of her favorite ways to spend it is by being outside. She loves to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors by doing things like going hiking and hanging out by the water. Being outside also gives Freya ample opportunities to take pictures.

8. She Was A Skins Fan Before Being Cast

Freya’s on screen debut was in the popular British comedy, Skins. She told Interview Magazine, ” I was a big fan of the show before being in it. I would watch it religiously with my brother.” When she heard they were doing an open casting call for the show, she knew she wanted to be a part of it.

9. She’d Never Read An Agatha Christie Novel Prior To The ABC Murders

Agatha Christie is well-known all over the world for her detective and mystery novels, but the books were long before Freya’s time. With that being said, Freya admitted that she’d never read any of Christie’s books before being cast as Thora Grey in The ABC Murders. 

10. She’s A Director

Freya is a star in front of the camera and she’s hoping to create that same magic behind it as well. She made her directorial debut in 2020 when she directed the miniseries, Atraxia. She is extremely passionate about telling stories and hopes to do more directing in the future.


