The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way we all live our lives. The days of being able to enjoy life outside of the house suddenly seem like a thing of the past. As a result, people are constantly looking for new ways to stay entertained. Actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and and his wife and fellow actor, Hilarie Burton, giving us another option. The two will be the hosts of a new show on AMC called Friday Night In with the Morgans which will be filmed from the comfort of their home. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Friday Night In with the Morgans.
1. The Show Will Feature Guests
Jeffrey and Hilarie will be inviting some of their famous friends to join the show each week. Each person will call into the show in a conference call format. Although all the guests haven’t been announced yet, some people who will appear on the show include Jensen Ackles and Sarah Wayne Callies.
2. Quarantine Experiences Be Shared
Thanks to social distancing, we’re all more or less in the same boat right now. One of the things that’s helping us all get through is communicating and sharing our experiences. Jeffrey, Hilarie, and their guests will be sharing stories about their time and quarantine. Hopefully they’ll also be offering some tips on some things everyone can do to pass the time.
3. The Show Will Be Unscripted
Friday Night In with the Morgans might just end up being the most realistic show on reality TV. The show will be completed unscripted and AMC has described the format “free-flowing” and “raw”. All of the conversations an interactions on the show will be organic.
4. The Couple Lives On A 100 Acre Farm
Instead of an expensive set, the show will take place entirely at the Morgan home. The couple lives in a 100 acre farm in upstate New York and will film the show from their garage. Since there will be no team involved, the couple will be producing the show on their own using equipment they were sent from AMC.
5. Viewers May Get To See Celebrities’ Hidden Talents
For people who are looking to see another side of some of their favorite celebrities, this will be the perfect chance. Although Friday Night In with the Morgans is technically a talk show, there will be a lot more than talking going on. Some of the Morgans guests may even show off some of their hidden talents.
6. The Show Is An Experiment
Six months ago, no one could have fathomed a show like this ever existing. Friday Night In with the Morgans is definitely the first show of its kind and it’s proof of how creativity can continue to thrive – even at a time like this. AMC has called the show an “experiment” and said, “it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”
7. The Morgans Have Been Considering Reality TV For A While
The concept for Friday Night In with the Morgans is a result of the current pandemic, but it’s not the first time Jeffrey and Hilarie have considered doing reality TV. During an interview with TV Insider, the couple revealed that they have been thinking about doing a reality TV show together for a few years. However, until now, the right opportunity never presented itself.
8. The Show Will Feature Positive News
Are you tired of turning on the news only to be depressed by the latest update? You won’t have to worry about that when watching Friday Night in with the Morgans. The show will feature positive news and feel good stories to help lighten the mood.
9. The Show Was Created In 4 Days
Usually, it can take shows months –sometimes even years– to be green lit by a network. This show, however, was created and approved in a span of four days. In fact, the show got the green light so quickly that Jeffrey hadn’t even had time to tell Hilarie about it beforehand.
10. The Number Of Episodes Hasn’t Been Determined
So far, the show has been approved for four episodes. But no one knows exactly how long the season will last. In reality, the number of episodes will likely depend on how long social distancing guidelines are kept in place.