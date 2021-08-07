Home
Movies
Friday the 13th Writer Victor Miller Explains Why He Hates the Sequels

Friday the 13th Writer Victor Miller Explains Why He Hates the Sequels

27 seconds ago

Jason Lives

When it comes to horror movie franchises, Friday the 13th is one of the most famous in the world. For well over 30 years, masked killer, Jason Voorhees, has gone on to strike fear in the hearts of countless people. In addition to the first movie, there have been 11 others. The most recent, Friday the 13th, was released in 2009 and lots of fans are looking forward to another. As with any other long-running franchise, however, most people feel that the very first installment was the best. No one feels this way more than the writer of the original film, Victor Miller. He isn’t a fan of the sequels at all. Some people lay me quick to assume that he’s just hating because the franchise went on to be so successful without him, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at all.  Keep reading to find out why Victor Miller hates the Friday the 13th sequels.

What Victor Miller Has To Say About The Sequels

When Victor Miller wrote the screenplay for Friday the 13th, he probably had no idea that it would go on to spearhead nearly a dozen other movies. While there are lots of people who would be very flattered by the fact that they created something that has lasted so long, Miller feels differently because he doesn’t believe the following movies align with his original vision. According to Screen Rant, here’s why Victor Miller doesn’t like any of the Friday the 13th sequels:

“To be honest, I have not seen any of the sequels, but I have a major problem with all of them because they made Jason the villain. I still believe that the best part of my screenplay was the fact that a mother figure was the serial killer—working from a horribly twisted desire to avenge the senseless death of her son, Jason. Jason was dead from the very beginning. He was a victim, not a villain. But I took motherhood and turned it on its head and I think that was great fun. Mrs. Vorhees was the mother I’d always wanted—a mother who would have killed for her kids.”

Why Victor Miller Only Wrote The First Movie

Miller’s reasoning actually makes a lot of sense, and it raises an interesting point about the franchise. How did they make almost a dozen movies based on a murderer who isn’t even alive? In reality, there are a lot of things in scary movies that don’t make sense, but this has probably been extremely frustrating for Victor Miller. By now, you’re probably wondering why Victor only wrote the original movie. The answer is actually quite simple: he wasn’t invited to write for any of the subsequent movies.

During an interview with Vice, Victor said, “They told me I was too expensive to write the sequel because sequels have to be made cheaper than the previous one. And I went, “Oh. OK.” What did I know? I’d never written a hit movie before.”

Will There Be Another Friday The 13th Movie?

It’s been more than 10 years since the last Friday the 13th movie, and lots of people are wondering what the hold up is. Unfortunately, the reality is rather complicated. One of main reasons there hasn’t been another movie is the fact that Victor Miller and Sean S. Cunningham, the director of the original movie, have been stuck in a heated legal battle. Victor has been attempting to gain the legal rights to the movie, but the case has been going back and forth for several years.

Initially, a judge ruled that the rights belong to Miller, however, the ruling has since been overturned. The final ruling will come down to whether or not Miller was technically an employee or an independent contractor when he wrote the script. If he was an employee, he will not own the rights. The situation is even more complicated by the fact that Friday the 13th has belonged to more than one production company over the years.

On top of that, it also seems like the Friday the 13th franchise has run its course. How many more times can people come up with storylines about Jason going on killing sprees before it gets old? There are probably a lot of people out there who would argue that it already has. At the end of the day, the key to any great franchise is knowing when to stop, and it looks like that time may have come for Friday the 13th – at least for the time being.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Top Five Episodes of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows
Dexter vs. Game of Thrones: Which Show Had The Worst Series Finale?
The Top Five Moments In FXX’s Dave Season 1
What We Know about Derry Girls Season 3 So Far
Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Writer Victor Miller Explains Why He Hates the Sequels
A Film Adaptation of Trevanian’s Shibumi is Happening at Warner Bros.
Die Hard 6 Officially Not Happening: Good Or Bad?
Inside Jennifer Garner’s New Deal With Netflix
Remembering Jay Pickett: General Hospital Actor Dies at 60
Fortnite Presents Rift Tour With Ariana Grande
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elly Steffen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eladio Carrion
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
dragon ball z fusion reborn
Is Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn Worth Watching?
Naruto vs. Sasuke: Who is Stronger?
10 Things To Know Before Watching Jujutsu Kaisen For The First Time
Five Things to Know Before Watching the New Season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’
Fortnite Presents Rift Tour With Ariana Grande
Back 4 Blood Open Beta Will Be Launching Soon
Every Warlock Ability Change Coming to Destiny 2 in Season 15 (So Far)
destiny 2 titan abilities
Every Titan Ability Change Coming to Destiny 2 in Season 15 (So Far)