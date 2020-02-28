Frozen 2 Gets the Honest Trailer Treatment

When you’re done laughing, or fuming depending on how you feel about Frozen 2, you might want to think that Honest Trailers has a good point when it roasts this movie in one of the most polite ways possible. If you have kids it’s very likely that you’ve seen this movie and somehow noticed that it’s kind of, or very, similar to the first movie in a few ways. For one it involves a quest, this time taken by the queen as well as her sister and soon to be betrothed, and it also has a hint of danger to it that the audience already gets is about to get even worse. Heck, the buildup that leads into the quest is enough to make a viewer, an adult viewer likely, want to finally see them get on the road and seek out the aptly-named Enchanted Forest which you would almost expect to have another name….but it doesn’t. Then they meet up with various spirits that make themselves known in different ways and an indigenous race of people that are supposedly the reason that the forest was locked away from Arendelle in the first place, only that’s not the case. If you’re an adult watching this movie you already get the gist, Elsa and Anna’s grandfather likely did something very wrong that set the spirits in motion and forced their hand when it came to keeping the forest away from the people of Arendelle for fear of what might happen. Yes, it’s a story we’ve seen played out many, MANY times in the past. Avatar anyone?
As far as a new generation of kids know this is a cute and endearing movie that takes place six years after the first one which is kind of odd really since you might think that Elsa wouldn’t be moping quite as much unless she had a wanderlust and needed to get out. One might also think that Kristoff would have popped the question by that time and that he and Anna might have had a child or two already running around the castle. Erik Kain of Forbes goes into these unsung thoughts a little more in his own words. But obviously things go a little slower in Arendelle and maybe it was even part of Elsa’s influence that kept things from progressing as one might think they would. But six years later she hears a strange cry, or summons, or sound, off in the distance that only she can hear, and when she calls back to it things start to happen that create a very unsafe environment in Arendelle and force their people to abandon the city. That’s when the quest begins and that’s when we start finding out that there was more to the bedtime story that their parents used to tell Elsa and Anna when they were little.
It’s hard to argue with the box office numbers considering the success that the movie was considered to be, at least until one watches it since there’s a lot more singing in this movie it feels like and a lot less of an actual story line given that it could have been wrapped up in half the time without bursting into song every few minutes. Again, kids like it, and that’s one of the things that makes adults like it since keeping their kids happy is an important part of life, right? But putting the kids to bed and looking at this in an adult light it’s kind of easy to snort and snicker at a few things since Disney made one of the biggest cash grabs they could with this one and somehow it turned out okay. Well, maybe I shouldn’t say ‘somehow’ since obviously Frozen still has a lot of the magic that it possessed when it first released, as is evidenced by the fact that it still had the ability to draw people to the theater after the tidal wave of merchandise and short movies that were unloaded on the public after the first movie. Did anyone else start to get tired of the songs after hearing them on repeat for the 1,001st time? It’s okay to admit as much, especially since there’s not as many memorable songs from the second movie, at least none that are causing that much of a stir in the music industry at this point. Be honest, even ‘You’re Welcome’ from Moana has more of a ring to it than the music from Frozen 2 at this point, which was likely just a huge risk taken by Disney to see if they could expand on the story a little bit and make another big chunk of change. Herb Scribner of Desert News has more to say on this.
It’s not making fun of the movie so much as it is noticing that it’s not the epic that the first one was and yet it managed to ride that wave of popularity all the way to the bank simply because it is Frozen and the first movie was that great.