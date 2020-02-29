Fun Facts About B&B Star Courtney Hope

Bold and the Beautiful fans love nothing more than a good Sally Spectra moment, but she’s not having many good ones this year. She began the year on a dark note without the love of her life with her after all that went down at the end of the year with Flo. Then things worked out and they were together again, but then Flo rolled back into town and it all went downhill from there. Now Wyatt is back with Flo, their engagement is over because of it, and she’s been feeling under the weather. But, not just under the weather. She’s dying. She’s been diagnosed as terminally ill, and she’s not got that much longer to live. We just don’t know what will happen here, but we do want to know more about the actress and the amazing role she’s doing. She’s so good, and we just love her.
Her Schedule Is Varied
The beauty of being on a soap opera is that you’re not always there. So, she might have a different schedule every single week, which does keep things from getting boring. For example, she’s said that the show usually shots Tuesday through Friday, which gives everyone a three-day weekend on a regular basis, and that they sometimes need to shoot on a Monday. However, she’s not always there when others are. Depending on the story line, she might be there every single day they shoot so that she can do her own scenes. Other weeks, she’s not there as much because she doesn’t have as many scenes that week. It’s a fun schedule because you always get to do a little something different, which keeps the game strong and a lot more fun than a traditional nine to five every single day of the week.
She’s Exceptional Faithful
Courtney Hope is a woman who is close to God, and she is not afraid to share that with the world. She and her boyfriend, General Hospital star Chad Duell, with whom she lives, make sure that God is at the forefront of their lives. They depict their faith with their decorations, in their home, and with everything that they do. They are both very spiritual, and that’s important to both of them. She is not afraid to talk about her faith when she’s in interviews, either, which is a nice thing. So many people who are in the public eye like this are afraid to speak about their truth and their lives, but she is not one of them. She just doesn’t care if there is anything you don’t like about her because she likes it about herself, and that is all that matters.
She’s A Pilates Instructor
Before she was a big time television star, she had to make a living somehow. She loves to work out, and pilates is something she enjoys. As a result, she was sure to get her certification so that she could teach. It works out well for her, and she even has her own reformer in her home. She received it as a gift from her boyfriend on her birthday, and she loves it. It’s something she uses to keep up with her certifications and to train him and to stay fit. It works out on more than one level, and we think that was probably what he had in mind when he purchased this awesome gift for her.
They Are Dope
While they say nope to dope in that manner, they are pretty dope, and literally they mean that. They have a light up sign in their home that says Dope because that’s their soap couple name. Okay, okay, so they are not an official soap couple since they are on different shows on different networks, but they’ve both had a soap couple name before. For example, her character, Sally, and Wyatt are “Wally,” but her real last name is Hope and Chad’s is Duell, so they are giving themselves the nickname “Dope” and they keep this sign in their home. It’s amazing, and they both love it. They keep it around, and they know it means a lot to them. Also, they are super cute, don’t you think?