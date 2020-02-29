Home
Fun Facts about Y&R Star Camryn Grimes

Young and the Restless fans love Mariah, but we often wonder if she will ever get a break. She’s been through so much in her life. From being a twin her mother did not know existed to never getting to know her twin sister prior to her death to being with a woman who is not all that good to her, to dealing with her own mother’s crazy antics all the time, she’s got a lot on her mind. She’s had to mature faster than most girls her age, and she’s always worried and stressed about something in her life that is not her doing. She’s a mess as a result, and she’s someone we love. She’s so sarcastic and funny and always on the lookout for a way to help out, and we love her. Camryn Grimes is good at what she does making Mariah feel like a real person, and we want to get to know more about her right now.

She was Afraid Fans Would Hate Tessa

Well, let’s not forget that we do dislike her, but not for the same reasons that Grimes thought we would. We all dislike Tessa because she’s shady. She’s not always nice to Mariah, she’s always in secrecy mode, and she’s always looking for a way to do something she knows is not good. That’s why we dislike her. But, Grimes was afraid her fans would dislike her because she was becoming a lesbian on television. She did not think that her fans would ever learn to like that and appreciate the role, nor did she think that it would go over well, and she was so wrong. She thinks the story line is amazing, but she was fearful the rest of the world would not. Thankfully, she was wrong about it. She was someone who didn’t know what would happen, and she was not prepared for the love she received as a result.

She’s Good Friends with Another Soap Star

She and former General Hospital star Hayley Erin are really good friends. They met when they were on a boat doing a soap event in Florida a few years ago. They’d never met in real life, but they both knew of the other. They struck up a conversation about some really deep things, and that was that. Their friendship was born, and they were hooked. They instantly connected over their admiration for many of the same deep things, and their ability to carry on stimulating conversations about almost everything. Their friendship has been going strong for three years now, and it seems to us that they have found a lifelong friend in one another. We think it’s amazing considering they don’t and have not ever worked together on anything they’ve done.

She Asked Hayley Erin to Marry Her

All in good fun, of course. But, it was the day that they met. They were on this boat and everyone around them was just so excited to be on the water, and they were excited to have met someone like the other. Their bond was an instant one, and that made Grimes ask her new friend to marry her so that they could hang out all the time and be friends. It really did work out for them, and we liked it. It’s a fun story, and we think it’s one they will one day tell their own kids when they are forced into being best friends like their moms.

She’s the Oldest in a Big Family

We love this fun fact. She’s the oldest of her siblings. She’s the first born, which means she’s probably the easiest and most well-behaved, but she’s not just the oldest of a few. She’s the oldest of seven. Yes, that’s right. She has six younger siblings at home, and she just turned 30. That means her parents are probably still in the throes of teenage angst and adolescence in their own home unless all their kids were born a yar apart. But, we don’t know how old they are. We do know that it must have been so cool to celebrate her life accomplishments with that many siblings, which is totally awesome and exciting.


Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

