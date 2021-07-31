Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabi Butler

36 seconds ago

Cheerleading has been a huge part of Gabi Butler’s life for almost as long as she can remember. Over the years, the sport earned Gabi lots of attention, and she her talent made her well known all over the country. Little did she know, the cheerleading mat wasn’t the only place where she was going to shine. She officially became a reality TV star in 2020 when she appeared as a cast member on the Netflix series, Cheer. Viewers were instantly drawn to her story, and many admired the amount of sacrifice she was willing to make in order to see her dreams come true. Although she is no longer a part of the Navarro cheerleading squad, Gabi is still competing at the college level. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabi Butler.

1. She’s From Florida

Gabi was born and raised in Boca Raton, Florida and she’s definitely a Florida girl through and through. She loves spending time by the water and you can usually catch her at the beach when she isn’t training or competing. Gabi is currently living in Utah as she attends Webber State University where she is on the cheerleading team.

2. She Has A YouTube Channel

Over the last couple of years, Gabi has really fallen in love with creating content. Gabi has a YouTube channel where she posts a wide variety of videos including vlogs and behind the scenes clips. Her channel currently has 106,000 subscribers and more than one million total views.

3. Being On The Show Helped Her Get More Freedom From Her Parents

If you watched Cheer, then you may remember that Gabi’s parents were a little on the intense side. They were especially involved in her life and seemed to be a little too invested in her cheerleading career. However, the experience of being able to watch themselves on TV proved to be a good thing for the family. According to E Online, Gabi said, “My parents were like, ‘Wow, maybe we do need to let her be more independent and let her make her own decisions for herself,'” Gabi added. “I really just think that it was great for because I really started to love myself more and being like, I need to be more positive about myself. I’m very grateful for the show.”

4. Cheer Wasn’t Her First TV Show

A lot of people probably assumed that Cheer was the first time Gabi had done a reality TV show, but that’s actually not true. She was actually on two other shows long before Cheer came along. In 2012, she was in Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader and in 2013 she was in Cheerleaders.

5. Her Faith Is Important To Her

Gabi hasn’t gone into specific detail about religious beliefs, but we do know that she is a proud Christian and her faith has always played an important role in her life. There’s no doubt that she has probably had to learn on her faith several times throughout the years.

6. She’s In A Relationship

After the success of Cheer, there were probably countless people sliding in Gabi’s DMs and hoping for a chance with her. However, she is officially off the market. Gabi is currently in a relationship with Kollin Cockrell who is also a very talented cheerleader.

7. She’s A Big Music Fan

Music has always played a major role in Gabi’s life, and she loves listening to all kinds of things. When asked in a YouTube Q&A if there was anyone dead or alive who she wishes she could meet, Gabi listed three legendary musicians: Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Bob Marley. She is also a big Ariana Grande fan.

8. She Has Her Own App

Staying in good shape Is essential when competing at the level of cheerleading that Gabi is at. She has worked extremely hard to turn her body into a well-oiled machine, and now she’s hoping to help others do the same. In 2021, Gabi launched her own fitness app called The Gabi Butler Method.

9. She Loves Inspiring Others

Gabi has accomplished a lot of great things over the years, but nothing makes her more proud than knowing that she is in a position to inspire and empower others. Her ultimate goal is to use her platform as a tool to to bring good information and positivity to others.

10. She Knows What Super Power She’d Like To Have

Even if you’re not into superheroes or comic books, you’ve probably thought about which superpower you’d want if you could pick one. During her Q&A on YouTube, Gabi said that if she could have a super power, it would be the ability to heal everything she touches.

