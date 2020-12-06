Gabriel Basso has been acting on screen since he was 13-years-old. Now in his early 20s, he has gained quite a bit of experience and his hard work has definitely been paying off. Best-known for his role as Adam Jamison in the TV series The Big C, Gabriel has shown that he has the versatility needed to have a long lasting career in the entertainment industry. In 2020, he got lots of attention for his role in the Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy. While he doesn’t appear to have any upcoming projects in the works at the moment, we’re definitely going to be seeing a lot more of him in the future. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriel Basso.
1. He’s A St. Louis Native
Gabriel was born and raised in the St. Louis area and it was there where he initially developed an interest in acting. Although he loves his hometown and is proud of his midwestern roots, he and his family initially relocated to Los Angeles to help him grow his acting career.
2. He Was Home Schooled
Gabriel’s career in the entertainment industry isn’t the only thing that has made him different from many people. On top of that, he comes from a very close knit Christian family and was homeschooled during his childhood. It’s unclear whether or not he ever attended any mainstream schools.
3. He Was Nervous About Hillbilly Elegy
Gabriel’s role in Hillbilly Elegy was his first on screen appearance in six years. As you can imagine, he was dealing with some first day jitters. He told a St. Louis news outlet, “I’d say coming back after seven or eight years of doing nothing, I was nervous about the big process of a film like this. The biggest hurdle for me was calming down and relaxing. Ron was very good about that as well.”
4. His Sister Is An Actress
The natural ability to entertain might just be something that runs in the Basso family. Gabriel’s younger sister, Annalise, is also a successful actress who has been working int he industry for nearly a decade and a half. She is best-known for her role in movies like Ouija: Origin of Evil and Slenderman. She is currently in the TV series Snowpiercer.
5. He’s Not Active on Social Media
As a star in his 20s, most people would expect Gabriel to be taking full advantage of social media, but that isn’t the case at all. As far as we can tell he doesn’t have any verified social media accounts. Gabriel appears to be a very private person in general so it’s easy to see why he would want to stay away from social media.
6. He Likes To Draw
Gabriel is a creative person to his core. He is definitely someone who has lots of interests, and he enjoys getting the chance to explore them all. Outside of acting, he loves to express himself through drawing. Sadly, we weren’t able to find any images of his artwork.
7. He’s A Musician
Making music is something else Gabriel loves to do when he isn’t acting. During an interview with Hero Magazine he said, “I usually just write music with my best friend. We’ve been working on some stuff recently, I play guitar and violin so we just sit back and jam out in my room.” He also added, “It’d be cool to be a musician for a little bit, perform on stage for a live audience or something like that…”
8. He Doesn’t Like Being Recognized In Public
Fame and recognition are two things that typically come along with a career in the entertainment industry, however, Gabriel doesn’t really like either of those things. While talking to the St. Louis Post Dispatch he said, “I appreciate when people enjoy my work, but I don’t like being recognized in public.”
9. He Appreciates The Simple Things
Despite having achieved a good deal of success — and probably lots of money to go along with it — Gabriel seems to be the type of person who really enjoys the simple things life has to offer. He likes to stay low key and he loves to use his free time to work on his hobbies.
10. He Wanted To Be A Soccer Player
Becoming an actor wasn’t always at the top of Gabriel’s priority list. Instead, he always wanted to become a professional soccer player. Even after getting started in acting, he continued to train in soccer with the hopes of pursuing the sport. It’s unclear whether or not he is still interested in soccer.