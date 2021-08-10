When most people see Gabriel Jagger’s name, the first thing that comes to mind is whether or not he’s related to the legendary Mick Jagger. The answer is yes. Gabriel is one of Jagger’s eight children. His mother is well-known model Jerry Hall who was in a relationship with Mick for nearly 20 years. Despite his parents’ successful careers in the spotlight, Gabriel has never been one to ride their coat tails. Instead, he has worked hard to create a solid foundation for himself and he’s well on his way. Recently, Gabriel reached a major milestone after officially marrying his long-time partner, Anouk Winzenried. The couple previously postponed their wedding twice due to COVID-19. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriel Jagger.
1. He Attempted A Modeling Career
Not only is Gabriel’s mother a successful model, but some of his sisters have worked in the industry as well. When he was a teenager he decided to give it a try. After appearing in a few photo shoots, Gabriel decided that modeling just wasn’t something that he really wanted to do.
2. He’s A Poet
Self-expression has been a big part of Gabriel’s life, and when he was a teenager he developed an interest in writing poems. When asked about the kind of poetry he likes to write, Gabriel told W Magazine, “Dark poetry. It’s just about feeling. It’s a really hard question because it’s not about nature. Some of them are.”
3. He’s A Low-Key Guy
With two parents who are in the spotlight, lots of people would assume that Gabriel would be drawn to the spotlight, too. However, that has never really been the case. Throughout his life, he has never been one to make a lot of public appearances or share a lot of information about his personal life with the world.
4. He’s All About Positivity
There’s no denying the fact that the world is full of negativity. It’s gotten to the point where it’s become nearly impossible to avoid negative information no matter how hard you try. Gabriel believes that the world could use a lot more positivity and he wants to do his part to help spread those vibes.
5. He Likes To Stay Active
Exercise has lots of important physical and mental benefits. People who make time for fitness in their regular routines often find themselves feeling happy and healthier. While Gabriel may not be the type to spend hours upon hours at the gym every day, he likes to exercise and cites planking as one of his favorite things to do.
6. He Has Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a learning disorder that impacts millions of people across the world. Those who suffer from dyslexia typically have difficulty reading and writing. Gabriel believes that his dyslexia is one of the reasons he was drawn to poetry because it gave him the chance to write without being confined to lots of rules.
7. You Won’t Find Him On Social Media
If you were planning on following Gabriel on social media, you should know that he doesn’t have accounts on any platforms. Keeping up with people on the internet has never really been his thing. While talking to W Magazine, Gabriel said, “I literally don’t have social media. I just have Snapchat for my friends. I’m one of the only people I know.”
8. He Doesn’t Seem To Have Any Musical Talents
Gabriel’s father has had one of the most legendary musical careers of all time. With that being said, there are probably a lot of people out there who thought that Gabriel would end up following in his father’s rock and roll footsteps. However, as far as we can tell, Gabriel has never pursued music and there’s nothing to suggest that he even has any musical skills.
9. He’s An Entrepreneur
Remember when I said that Gabriel wants to do his part to make the world a more positive place? In 2020, he took the first step towards doing exactly that. Gabriel founded an online news platform called WhyNow. Unlike other news outlets, WhyNow is strictly focused on sharing positive news across a variety of topics.
10. He Doesn’t Like To Text
Texting is usually the go-to method of communication for people in their early 20s, but not Gabriel. He told W Magazine, “I’m a body language kind of person. If I talk to you in text, everyone misunderstands me. I sound really angry, but I actually just don’t like texting. So I have short replies and people get annoyed. But when I’m with someone, they understand that I’m just laid back. It’s so frustrating. Especially if you love someone, it’s even worse. They can flip out and you’re like “Oh, I didn’t even see how that could happen!”