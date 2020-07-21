10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabriella Demetriades

She’s a mom. She’s a model. She’s a businesswoman. She’s a girlfriend to a very famous actor. She’s a little bit of everything, but we have to say that she’s simply stunning. Gabriella Demetriades keeps her life relatively private, and she’s doing a wonderful job of keeping her famous family out of the spotlight. She’s nowhere near done with making the world a better place, but she’s absolutely making her name known. We want to know more about her, so here we go.
1. She’s Got a Huge Following
She’s got a large following on her social media pages. One of her most impressive following stats is her Instagram feed. She boasts approximately 405k followers, which is rapidly growing. She’s made quite a name for herself, and her fans want to know more about her, so they follow.
2. She’s From South Africa
She’s a beautiful woman from South Africa. While we don’t know too much about her childhood there, we do know that she grew up there with her family, and that she spends time there. She’s so good at keeping her private life to herself.
3. She’s Dating a Very Famous Man
His name is Arjun Rampal. He’s a famous actor from India, and the two have been together for some time. Of course, they don’t discuss one another. They don’t discuss anything. They left fans wondering if they were dating for a long time, and then she had his son. They have one-year-old son, Arik, together, and they share next to nothing personal of one another.
4. She’s Not Taking Anything Seriously
She’s a model, and she’s got her poses, angles, and looks down to a science. However, she was once asked by a fan on her social media page why her lips sometimes look weird. Rather than calling them out or blocking them or making a scene of it, she simply said she’d ask her parents and see if they can sort that out. We are huge fans of that response.
5. She’s Quarantined with Her Man and Baby
Because they have such a young son, the couple made the decision to quarantine together during the pandemic. They are at his second home in Karjat. It’s not far from Mumbai, so he is available if they need him. However, they are just hopeful that they can keep their son’s health where it needs to be during this pandemic.
6. Her Love Story with Arjun is Quick
It was only a year ago in 2019 when he made the comment that he and Gabriella had only been together a year. He was married to the mother of his two older daughter’s prior to that, but they called their marriage quits the same year. It all moved very fast, but apparently it works for them. In fact, he was married to his wife for 21 years before they divorced in 2019, despite the fact that he was dating his supermodel girlfriend since 2018 (he and his wife announced their separation in on May 28, 2018).
7. Her Son’s Father Was Still Married When he Was Born
The announcement that she was expecting a baby with Arjun Rampal came in April 2019. Their son was born in July 2019. His divorce was finalized in November 2019. It wasn’t an ideal timeline, but it seems to be working out just as well for all of them.
8. She’s One of the Sexiest Women in the World
According to FHM, that is. She was named one of the “100 Sexiest Women in the World,” by the people who make those decisions. We get it. She’s gorgeous, so we can see why she’d make the cut. We don’t know where in the list she falls, but who cares? There are 7 billion people in the world, and she’s one of the sexiest. That’s all we need to know.
9. She’s Worked with Big Brands
She’s not just modeling for local places. She’s done some major work with companies such as Bacardi Rum. She’s also appeared in music videos, and so much more. She’s got a lot going for her, and we can appreciate that so much.
10. She’s a Business Owner
She likes what she does, but she had more to offer the world. She made the decision to launch her own brand, and it’s called Deme by Gabriella. She loves fashion and all things style related, so it only makes sense she would want to have a brand of her own to share with the world.