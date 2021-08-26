10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gading Marten

Talent seems to run rampant in Gading Marten’s family. He and several members of his family are all involved in the entertainment business, and each one is as equally talented as the next. When you grow up in a household where entertaining is a way of life, it’s almost impossible to imagine not going into the same business. Gading Marten is a television presenter and an actor, and he is good at what he does. Fans are curious to learn more about him, we have everything you need to know right here.
1. He is in His 30s
For now, anyway. He was born on May 8, 1982, which means he will celebrate his 40th birthday in 2022. He was born in a great decade, and his childhood was undoubtedly a lot simpler than the childhoods kids are experiencing in this new millennium.
2. He Has Famous Family
Gading Marten is a man with a famous family. His father is Roy Marten, who is also an actor. Both he and his younger brother, Gibran Marten, decided it was in their best interests to follow in the footsteps of their famous father. They did just that, and now they are both as famous as their dad was in his own prime.
3. He is From Indonesia
He’s a born and raised Indonesian man. He doesn’t specify specifically where he was born, just like he doesn’t disclose much information about his mother or his family other than that they are all entertainers. He’s a private man.
4. He is a Former Athlete
Before he got into acting and presenting, he was an athlete. He grew up with a love of sports and an equal talent to play. He was a member of the Persitara North Jakarta football team. Of course, you know football is not the same in other countries as it is in the states, so he was a soccer player in his younger days.
5. He is a Soap Star
Perhaps his most famous role is that of a soap star. He has been acting in daytime soaps off and on throughout his career in Indonesia, and soaps are huge in his country. He has acquired a large fanbase as a result of his work on his shows.
6. He is a College Graduate
Before he decided to go full-time in the acting business, he did attend college. He graduated from the Atmajaya University in Jakarta. He graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree. His degree is in management, but he’s not using it at the moment. Acting doesn’t really require a management degree, so he joins the long list of actors and actresses who have a college education but don’t necessarily use what they learned.
7. He Got Married in 2013
He met his wife back in 2012. Their romance was a whirlwind romance. He met Gisella Anastasia on April 10, 2012, and it’s safe to say he and the famous singer were immediately smitten with one another. We know this because they were married only a year later on September 14, 2013. They married in Bali.
8. He’s a Dad
He and his wife share a daughter. She was born a few years after their wedding. they were married in 2013 and their daughter was born in 2015. Her date of birth is January 16, 2015, which makes her six at the moment. Her name is Gempita Nora Maren, and she has two very proud parents.
9. He is Divorced
Sadly, his whirlwind romance, marriage, and the birth of his daughter did not end with a happily ever after. His marriage could not survive the unknown issues he and his wife were having, and their marriage ended back in 2019. They do remain committed to raising their daughter, however. There are many rumors about the end of their marriage, but they tend not to discuss the rumors or validate what is said about them. The reason their marriage ended remains a mystery more than two years after the finalization of their divorce.
10. He Values His Privacy
Here is a man who does not discuss anything about his personal life. What is reported in the news is what you’ll get from what people can find out about him through his work or through others. While he will grant interview requests, he is so good about keeping the private aspects of his life to himself. He’s not looking to invite the entire world into his home life, and that is something worth respecting.