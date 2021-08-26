Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gading Marten

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gading Marten

1 min ago

Talent seems to run rampant in Gading Marten’s family. He and several members of his family are all involved in the entertainment business, and each one is as equally talented as the next. When you grow up in a household where entertaining is a way of life, it’s almost impossible to imagine not going into the same business. Gading Marten is a television presenter and an actor, and he is good at what he does. Fans are curious to learn more about him, we have everything you need to know right here.

1. He is in His 30s

For now, anyway. He was born on May 8, 1982, which means he will celebrate his 40th birthday in 2022. He was born in a great decade, and his childhood was undoubtedly a lot simpler than the childhoods kids are experiencing in this new millennium.

2. He Has Famous Family

Gading Marten is a man with a famous family. His father is Roy Marten, who is also an actor. Both he and his younger brother, Gibran Marten, decided it was in their best interests to follow in the footsteps of their famous father. They did just that, and now they are both as famous as their dad was in his own prime.

3. He is From Indonesia

He’s a born and raised Indonesian man. He doesn’t specify specifically where he was born, just like he doesn’t disclose much information about his mother or his family other than that they are all entertainers. He’s a private man.

4. He is a Former Athlete

Before he got into acting and presenting, he was an athlete. He grew up with a love of sports and an equal talent to play. He was a member of the Persitara North Jakarta football team. Of course, you know football is not the same in other countries as it is in the states, so he was a soccer player in his younger days.

5. He is a Soap Star

Perhaps his most famous role is that of a soap star. He has been acting in daytime soaps off and on throughout his career in Indonesia, and soaps are huge in his country. He has acquired a large fanbase as a result of his work on his shows.

6. He is a College Graduate

Before he decided to go full-time in the acting business, he did attend college. He graduated from the Atmajaya University in Jakarta. He graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree. His degree is in management, but he’s not using it at the moment. Acting doesn’t really require a management degree, so he joins the long list of actors and actresses who have a college education but don’t necessarily use what they learned.

7. He Got Married in 2013

He met his wife back in 2012. Their romance was a whirlwind romance. He met Gisella Anastasia on April 10, 2012, and it’s safe to say he and the famous singer were immediately smitten with one another. We know this because they were married only a year later on September 14, 2013. They married in Bali.

8. He’s a Dad

He and his wife share a daughter. She was born a few years after their wedding. they were married in 2013 and their daughter was born in 2015. Her date of birth is January 16, 2015, which makes her six at the moment. Her name is Gempita Nora Maren, and she has two very proud parents.

9. He is Divorced

Sadly, his whirlwind romance, marriage, and the birth of his daughter did not end with a happily ever after. His marriage could not survive the unknown issues he and his wife were having, and their marriage ended back in 2019. They do remain committed to raising their daughter, however. There are many rumors about the end of their marriage, but they tend not to discuss the rumors or validate what is said about them. The reason their marriage ended remains a mystery more than two years after the finalization of their divorce.

10. He Values His Privacy

Here is a man who does not discuss anything about his personal life. What is reported in the news is what you’ll get from what people can find out about him through his work or through others. While he will grant interview requests, he is so good about keeping the private aspects of his life to himself. He’s not looking to invite the entire world into his home life, and that is something worth respecting.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Stranger Things 3 Finale
Five Stranger Things Spin-Off Ideas That Could Potentially Work
Why Sophia Petrillo Was The Best Character on The Golden Girls
Five Places We’d Like To See A Mainline Assassin’s Creed Set In
What We Hope To See In Hogwarts Legacy
Why Halle Berry’s Performance In Kidnap Was An Epic Fail
Everything You Need to Know About Kristen Stewart’s New Movie Spencer
What We Can Expect From Catwoman: Hunted
Are We Going To See a Bohemian Rhapsody 2?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gading Marten
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lior Raz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shalini Bathina
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Iker Casillas
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
PS2 Games That We’d Like To See Remastered
OXENFREE II: Lost Signals Announced For 2022
Five Reasons You Should Play Rocket League
Five Reasons You Should Play Friday the 13th: The Video Game