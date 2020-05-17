Gail Kim’s days in the ring may be over, but her professional wrestling legacy continues to live on. During her time as a wrestler, Gail was known as a fierce competitor who never backed down from a fight. She holds the record for being a seven time Knockout Rounds champ. Throughout her career, she became a role model for wrestling fans everyone, especially young girls. In her current role as a producer for Impact Wrestling, Gail still gets to be close to the sport that she loves. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Gail Kim.
1. Her Husband Is A Chef
In 2012, Gail Kim married world-renowned chef, Robert Irvine. As you can imagine, she gets to enjoy Robert’s cooking on a regular basis although she says she’s a pretty good cook herself. She still throws down in the kitchen for her man from time to time.
2. She Accused WWE Of Being Racist
If there’s one thing Gail Kim is going to do, it’s speak her mind. In 2018, Kim accused WWE of being racist and says that she questioned whether or not her race was impacting her career. She says, “I don’t understand what I’m supposed to do here because I do everything you guys ask me to do. It got to a point where I’m like, ‘Am I too Asian?’ I was literally highlighting my hair near the end to become more white. I didn’t know what to do at that point. That’s why I left, because I’m like, I know I have more to give to this business and you hired me back for a reason. I did do something, and you brought me back for a reason… I felt very suppressed.”
3. She’s Grateful For Her Career
Despite all of the ups and downs she had over the years, Gail Kim is incredibly grateful for her wrestling career. It’s no secret that being a woman in the professional wrestling world is difficult, but Gail managed to stick it out.
4. She Considers Social Media To Be A Blessing
Social media has become a great way for celebrities to connect with their fans. Gail considers her social media presence to be a blessing because it’s given her fans a chance to see the real her. She also thinks social media has given her a chance to speak up for those who are unable to speak for themselves.
5. She Was A Standout Athlete In High School
Gail’s career as a professional wrestler wasn’t the first time she got attention for athletic abilities. While in high school, she was a star athlete who played basketball, soccer, volleyball, and softball. She was also a member of the track and field team.
6. She Studied Health
Gail has always been fascinated by the body. When she finished high school, she went on to attend the University of Toronto. While there, she studied physical and health education. Even if she didn’t become a wrestler, there’s a very good chance she would have still done something involving sports and fitness.
7. She Lives In Tampa
Gail was born and raised in Toronto, but she currently lives in Tampa with her husband. The Tampa area is a popular spot for other current and former wrestlers. Some of the other big names who live in the area include Hulk Hogan and John Cena
8. She’s Struggled With Acne
Lots of people struggle with acne during their teenage years. However, for others, the fight for clear skin lasts long beyond their teenage yers. Gail Kim is part of the second group. She told The Daily Meal, “I’ve struggled with acne for 15 years of my life, which I always thought was genetic because of my mother. But in the last year, I’ve pretty much cut out all cow, which is red meat and dairy, and I’ve noticed such a difference in how my skin is, my energy level.”
9. She’s Tried To Go Vegan
On her quest for clean skin and better health, Gail attempted to go vegan. After all, many have suggested that eating a plant based diet can improve a person’s quality of life. However, she jokes that she doesn’t ever see veganism being a real possibility for her because of her husband’s profession.
10. She’s A Perfectionist
Gail considers herself a perfectionist and maintained that mindset all throughout her career. This mindset has carried over into her career as a producer. Even in her current role, she says, “I’m just always trying to be perfect again. It’s always that reaching for the perfectionism.”