10 Things You Didn’t Know About New Show “Game On!”

CBS premiered a game show that combines sports trivia and crazy physical challenges with sports stars and comedians. “Game On!” is the American version of the popular British game show “A League of Their Own” created by James Corden. “Game On!” premiered May 27. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the new show “Game On!”.
1. It premiered May 27
“Game On!” premiered on CBS and its streaming service CBS All Access Wednesday, May 27. Typically ratings don’t do well on Wednesday nights. With more people streaming through Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, network television has become less popular with people stuck at home during the quarantine. However, it looks like “Game On!” did a great job with ratings during its first episode. “Game On!” takes over the Wednesday night prime time 8:00 pm time slot of Survivor which just finished its 40th season.
2. It’s based on a popular British series
English actor, comedian, producer and television host introduced the United Kingdom to a new sports based game show on the UK’s SKY TV back in 2010. “A League of Their Own” combined sports stars, comedians and celebrities to compete in a new style game show that combined sports related questions and wacky physical challenges, all with a panel of comedians adding humor to the mix. The British show, currently in its 14th season has included English Cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and English Midfielder and former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknopp as team captains. Comedians Jack Whitall and Romesh Ranganathan would would join the show. “A League of Their Own” has won many awards including the BAFTA and has taken the show on several “Road Trips” including to Europe and the USA.
3. It stars famous sports celebrities and comedians
Just like “A League of Their Own”, “Game On!” features a mix of sports stars, celebrities and comedians as they compete in absurd sports trivia competitions and bizarre physical challenges. The show equal parts sports, equal parts comedy. It’s meant to entertain audiences with its crazy challenges and a panel of comedians making humorous comments throughout. Audiences are sure to be entertained. During the premier physical challenges including kicking a field goal at the LA Rams stadium, a Battle of Strength and a Soccer Drill with musicians Mark McGrath, Macy Gray and Coolio.
4. The Game
“Game On!” consists of two teams, each with three sports stars, celebrities or comedians. The teams must first complete a sports trivia round. These aren’t your standard sports facts. An example includes: “Which sports star was the biggest baby?” Next the teams compete in outrageous physical challenges. An example includes dangling from a bungee cord over a tank of water while dunking basketballs. The physical challenges are led by sports legends, celebrities and musicians.
5. Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key hosts “Game On!”. The Emmy winning actor and comedian currently stars with Eddie Murphy in the Netflix series “Dolemite Is My Name. He worked with James Coden in the Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Prom”. He also performed voice acting in the latest version of “The Lion King” and in “Toy Story 4”. Key and his Jordan Peele won the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch in their Comedy Central series “Key & Peele”.
6. Venus Williams
Tennis great Venus Williams serves as a team captain on “Game On!”. Williams is always entertaining on and off the court, so she will certainly help keep us entertained on “Game On!”. Venus Williams has won multiple tennis championships since she began her professional career at just 14. This includes 7 Grand Slam Titles, 5 Wimbledon Championships and 4 Olympic Gold Medals. Williams also founded V Star Interiors, a commercial and residential design firm, and EleVen, an active wear brand. She and her sister Serena became part owners of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. She’s written an autobiography and was named one of the 100 most powerful celebrities by Forbes Magazine. In the premier episode of “Game On!”, Team Venus included comedian Ian Karmel and pro basketball player and free agent, J.R. Smith. Team Venus won!
7. Rob Gronkowski
Football pro Rob Gronkowski is the second team captain on “Game On!”. Gronkowski is currently a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also played for the New England Patriots. He is a 3 time Super Bowl Champion. He co-hosted Fox NFL Sunday. “Gronk” has appeared in advertisements, music videos and on television and television. The sports personality was on Nickelodeon’s “Kid’s Choice Sports Awards” and “Crashlets”, “The Family Guy”, and “The Masked Singer”. “Gronk” co-executive produced the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week”. He’s appeared in the films “Entourage”, “American Violence” and the recent “Boss Level”. Unfortunately Team Gronk lost “Game On!’s” premier episode along with teammates comedians Bobby Lee and Gabriel Iglasias.
8. Ian Karmel
Comedian Ian Karmel was fortunate to be on Team Venus for “Game On!’s” premier episode. Karmel will return as a regular on the game show. The west coast based comedian is a head writer for The Late Late Show with James Corden. He’s written for other shows including “Chelsea Lately”. Karmel wrote for the 2016 Tony Awards for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. He has also written for the Grammy Awards.
9. Bobby Lee
Bobby Lee will have a recurring role on “Game On!”. The comedian will hopefully be on the winning team in further episodes. Lee is a stand up comedian best known for his work on MadTV. He’s also appeared on television ABC’s “Splitting Up Together” and NBC’s “Animal Practice” as well as appearing in “Chelsea Lately”, “The Tonight Show” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. Lee has appeared in the films “The Dictator”, “Pineapple Express” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”.
10. Reception
According to Hollywood Reporter, “Game On!” led in the ratings with its premier episode Wednesday, May 27. Even up against the popular series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, more people tuned into CBS’s latest game show. The sports themed game show may be in it for the long run just as its predecessor, Britain’s “A League of Their Own”.