Games With Gold For October 2021

Microsoft has announced the Games with Gold that will be coming to all Xbox Live Gold subscribers in October. What’s interesting about Games with Gold is that not only are XBL subscribers given games from the current generation but they are also given some past gems via backward compatibility that the Microsoft consoles offer. This month the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One gamers will be able to speed through sound while fighting intense bosses with Aaero and bust some tricks while on your way into rebellion with Hover. Backward compatibility will allow gamers to step into the shadows to fight Dracula once again and travel to Europe as Claire Redfield in search of her brother Chris. It’s an exciting month for Xbox gamers. Check out the full release video below.
Aaero
Aaero follows the same line of style as Amplitude and brings it to the new generations with style and some brand new licensed music. It features music from big names like Flux Pavillion and allows you to speed through stylish environments created by the talented two-man team over at Mad Fellows. This game was created by a small team formed by two British developers. As you play through the game you will be able to see streams of light and other visual cues that will blend into the song that is playing. It’s a very ambitious title, one that we are happy is getting more attention. “Speed through stunning, stylized environments tracing ribbons of light, releasing the energy in the music. Battle strange enemies and fight epic boss battles all driven by an incredible licensed soundtrack. Independent micro-studio ‘Mad Fellows’ brings you a unique and innovative game featuring music from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal and many more.”
Hover
Hover is a futuristic, fast-paced, Parkour game. It’s a little bit of Jet Set Radio meets Sunset Overdrive. With over the top gameplay and stunning visuals that make traversing through the open-world an unforgettable experience. You can assemble your own team and join the rebellion where you can towards enhancing your gear and improving your tricks to the point where you can unleash amazing combos. We’re excited to enter the high tech city of Hover City and fight against the injustice plaguing it’s streets. The official store page describes it as “Hover is a fast-paced single and multiplayer Parkour game in a futuristic 3D Open World. Experience the thrills of a fast-paced single and multiplayer Parkour game. Join the Rebellion and deride the security forces of an anti-leisure tyranny. Rise up to the many challenges of a futuristic Open World. Assemble your team, enhance your gear and perform incredible tricks and combos. The game takes place in ECP17, a high-tech city also called Hover City by its inhabitants and located on a distant planet. The Great Admin cut the communication with the Galactic Union and established a strong dictatorship. Having fun has become illegal and entertainment is banished. You’re in charge of a team of young rebels, the Gamers, fighting against the new anti-leisure laws oppressing the city. Equipped with high-tech gears allowing amazing jumps and speed, they roam the city to sabotage the propaganda, help citizens, and find a way to reach the Orbital Station. This way they could warn the Galactic Union and put an end to the oppression.”
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
Castlevania is back with Harmony of Despair and an all new multiplayer mode that will allow up to 6 six players to participate in different co-op and survival modes. Players are able to roam the castle freely without having to stick close together to the others, although if players do opt to stay together they can unleash some powerful combos that will allow them to obliterate their enemies. We’re excited to revisit Dracula’s Castle and see what kind of trouble awaits for us. The official store page describes it as “Step into the shadows of the hell house: Castlevania is back in all its pixel-powered 2D glory, this time in full 1080p! Call upon the series’ most hallowed heroes and vanquish your nemesis, Dracula! All-new multiplayer modes like 6-player Co-op and Survival have been whipped up for you, too… but enough talk. Have at it!”
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
It wouldn’t be October without some sort of Resident Evil. See what I did there? Resident Evil is one of gaming most iconic horror series, so it makes sense that Microsoft would introduce horror elements into its October line-up and we can’t wait to see what awaits us at every corner. The official store page describes it as a story where “It has been 3 months since the destruction of Raccoon City. Claire Redfield travels to Europe in search of her brother. Claire infiltrates the Paris laboratory of Umbrella Corporation, but is captured after a heated gun fight. The captured Claire is then sent to Rockfort Island, but shortly after her arrival the island is attacked! Amidst the chaos, a horde of zombies are released! Can Claire escape the horrors of the island?”