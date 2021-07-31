Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garett Nolan

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garett Nolan

56 seconds ago

Garett Nolan is a young man who made it big on TikTok. That is the common theme these days, is it not? Kids in their teens and early 20s hitting it big on the internet after a video goes viral and people start following…it’s a job that no one thought they’d ever have. It’s hard to imagine yourself doing a job when it literally does not exist. However, he did it, and it worked well for him. He’s famous for being TikTok famous, and the world wants to know more about him.

1. He is Young

He’s not as young as a lot of the kids who are making a name for themselves on the internet these days, but he’s still pretty famous. His date of birth is December 11, 1997. He will celebrate his 24th birthday as 2021 comes to a quick close.

2. He is from Pennsylvania

He was born and raised in Pennsylvania where he lived with his family. He grew up living a pretty normal childhood with his family, though he’s not big on talking about them. We know he is close to his mom after he posted a happy birthday message to her on his social media pages in 2019.

3. He’s an Athlete

When he’s not on TikTok making himself even more famous, he is riding. He’s a cyclist. He even competed in a semi-professional capacity at one point in his life. He’s had a lot of experience in this capacity, and it has worked well for him in terms of his athleticism. We don’t know if it was a personal decision or a different situation that stopped him from continuing on his quest to go pro, however. He was named one of the top 5 cyclists in the country after becoming a National Cross Country competitor three times. He was quite good at it, but he had other things to take care of in life.

4. He’s Famous for Being Topless

It turns out that he doesn’t really have to do much to be famous. He simply needs to post videos of himself doing the topless thing with his videos and his fans go wild for it. They love to see him in a topless state of mind, and it doesn’t bother him in the least.

5. He’s on OnlyFans

As mentioned earlier, he’s a guy who knows that the ladies like to check out his topless chest. He also knows that he’s found a niche in which he can make some serious cash by allowing people to follow him on his OnlyFans account. He has a short introduction on his account that merely tells the world what he feels. My body is my expression.

6. He’s a Marine

Before he was internet famous, he was a member of the United States Marine Corp. We don’t know how his enlistment is going or where he’s been, what he’s done, or much else about it. However, we do know that he enlisted in 2018.

7. He’s Been Involved in Controversy

Back in 2020, he found himself in a situation that he did not expect to find himself involved in. There was some question about appropriate online behavior for military men and women, and whether his social media accounts violate any of those terms. It was asked whether his account, and the accounts of a few other men and women, are too much and too inappropriate for their involvement in the military, and the world had big opinions.

8. He Was One of the First Verified TikTok Users

Nolan first opened his account on TikTok back in November 2019. He was one of the very first people on the app to become ‘verified,’ or given the approval of the app as a verified user. This happened because he gained so many followers in so little time, and he was already huge on the platform when it became a major hit.

9. He’s Been Featured on PopSugar

One of his earliest videos was a video of himself holding his cat while singing to the cat. The cat is obviously unimpressed by his singing voice – which is not bad, by the way. The cat’s bored expression is gold, and the video was able to make him a famous face.

10. He’s an Active Reservist

Anyone wondering if he is still involved in the Marines, the answer is yes. He is currently considered an “Active United States Marine Corps Reservist,” and that means that he currently represents the USMC in all that he does.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Bad Batch: War-Mantle Recap
That 70s Show
How to Watch Every Season of “That 70s Show”
How to Watch Every Season of Person of Interest
10 Reasons to Stream Schmigadoon on Apple TV
Five Movies From The 1940s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment
Netflix to Film Kissing Booth 3 in August: Everything you Need to Know
Five 90s Comedy Movie Sidekicks We Didn’t Need
Check Out The “King Richard” Trailer Starring Will Smith
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garett Nolan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Flavia Pavanelli
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexa Swinton
Check Out The Fake Pitch Meeting for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy”
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
Why Hanafuda Earrings are So Important in Demon Slayer
What We Know about Goblin Slayer Season 2 So Far
Anime You Should Watch: Tokyo Revengers
dragon ball z super android 13
Is Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 Worth Watching?
marvel's avengers
Marvel’s Avengers Finally Gets Destiny-Style Raids in July Update
Your Guide to Voting For This Year’s Esports Awards
Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Break New Ground With Open-World Games?
destiny 2 crossplay
Bungie Updates Players on Destiny 2 Crossplay, What Can We Expect?