10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garett Nolan

Garett Nolan is a young man who made it big on TikTok. That is the common theme these days, is it not? Kids in their teens and early 20s hitting it big on the internet after a video goes viral and people start following…it’s a job that no one thought they’d ever have. It’s hard to imagine yourself doing a job when it literally does not exist. However, he did it, and it worked well for him. He’s famous for being TikTok famous, and the world wants to know more about him.
1. He is Young
He’s not as young as a lot of the kids who are making a name for themselves on the internet these days, but he’s still pretty famous. His date of birth is December 11, 1997. He will celebrate his 24th birthday as 2021 comes to a quick close.
2. He is from Pennsylvania
He was born and raised in Pennsylvania where he lived with his family. He grew up living a pretty normal childhood with his family, though he’s not big on talking about them. We know he is close to his mom after he posted a happy birthday message to her on his social media pages in 2019.
3. He’s an Athlete
When he’s not on TikTok making himself even more famous, he is riding. He’s a cyclist. He even competed in a semi-professional capacity at one point in his life. He’s had a lot of experience in this capacity, and it has worked well for him in terms of his athleticism. We don’t know if it was a personal decision or a different situation that stopped him from continuing on his quest to go pro, however. He was named one of the top 5 cyclists in the country after becoming a National Cross Country competitor three times. He was quite good at it, but he had other things to take care of in life.
4. He’s Famous for Being Topless
It turns out that he doesn’t really have to do much to be famous. He simply needs to post videos of himself doing the topless thing with his videos and his fans go wild for it. They love to see him in a topless state of mind, and it doesn’t bother him in the least.
5. He’s on OnlyFans
As mentioned earlier, he’s a guy who knows that the ladies like to check out his topless chest. He also knows that he’s found a niche in which he can make some serious cash by allowing people to follow him on his OnlyFans account. He has a short introduction on his account that merely tells the world what he feels. My body is my expression.
6. He’s a Marine
Before he was internet famous, he was a member of the United States Marine Corp. We don’t know how his enlistment is going or where he’s been, what he’s done, or much else about it. However, we do know that he enlisted in 2018.
7. He’s Been Involved in Controversy
Back in 2020, he found himself in a situation that he did not expect to find himself involved in. There was some question about appropriate online behavior for military men and women, and whether his social media accounts violate any of those terms. It was asked whether his account, and the accounts of a few other men and women, are too much and too inappropriate for their involvement in the military, and the world had big opinions.
8. He Was One of the First Verified TikTok Users
Nolan first opened his account on TikTok back in November 2019. He was one of the very first people on the app to become ‘verified,’ or given the approval of the app as a verified user. This happened because he gained so many followers in so little time, and he was already huge on the platform when it became a major hit.
9. He’s Been Featured on PopSugar
One of his earliest videos was a video of himself holding his cat while singing to the cat. The cat is obviously unimpressed by his singing voice – which is not bad, by the way. The cat’s bored expression is gold, and the video was able to make him a famous face.
10. He’s an Active Reservist
Anyone wondering if he is still involved in the Marines, the answer is yes. He is currently considered an “Active United States Marine Corps Reservist,” and that means that he currently represents the USMC in all that he does.