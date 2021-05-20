Who wouldn’t want to have a laid-back job that allows them to spend time with their best friends on a daily basis? Oh, and might I add, this job also pays very well. That exact scenario has been Garrett Hilbert’s reality for about ten years. As one of the founding members of the popular YouTube channel Dude Perfect, Garrett has been living what most people would consider ‘the dream’. After getting really good at sinking some very impressive trick shots, Garrett and his friends decided to start the YouTube channel. Since its inception, it has gotten more than 56 million subscribers and brought in over 12 billion views. Through it all, however, Garrett has continued to remain humble. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Garrett Hilbert.
1. He Is A Neat Freak
Let’s face it, most grown men don’t have a reputation for being the cleanest people on earth. Garrett, however, seems to be the exception. He is a very clean person and is often tasked with cleaning up after the rest of the group. His friends have even said that he is the cleanest person they know.
2. He Studied Architecture
When Garrett enrolled in college at Texas A&M University, he had no idea that he would eventually end up in a very nontraditional work environment. After earning a bachelor’s degree in architecture, he went on to earn a master’s degree in the same field from The University of Texas at Arlington. While he isn’t technically an architect, he’s been able to put his skills to good use with some of the elaborate trick shot setups he and the group have built.
3. He Likes To Hunt
When he isn’t busy working on new content for Dude Perfect, Garrett loves spending time outdoors doing things like hunting and fishing. Every once in a while, he’ll share photos and/or videos from his adventures on Instagram. Apparently, trick shots aren’t the only time he gets to show off his good aim.
4. He Enjoys Traveling
Garrett is a very adventurous person and he’s always looking forward to having new experiences. Traveling is one of the best ways to have those and he enjoys getting the opportunity to visit new places. He has visited destinations all over the United States and has even taken some trips out of the country.
5. He Likes Taking Pictures
Thanks to his work on YouTube, Garrett spends a lot of his time in front of the camera. What many of his fans don’t know is that he’s also comfortable on the other side. Garrett seems to have a good eye for finding beautiful moments and knowing exactly when to capture them. He enjoys taking pictures and some of his shots can be found on his Instagram account.
6. He Handles The Group’s Finances
Even though he went to school to study architecture, Garrett is also pretty good when it comes to finances. Garrett is the person who is responsible for handling all money matters pertaining to Dude Perfect. Needless to say, Garrett plays a really important role in the group aside from having a great personality.
7. His Faith Is Very Important To Him
Religion can be a sensitive subject and there are some people who shy away from openly discussing their religious beliefs. Garrett, however, has never been one of those people. Garrett is a man of God and he isn’t afraid to let people know that his faith plays a major role in his life.
8. He Has Shown His Support For The Fight To End Racism
Dude Perfect is an account that’s all about fun and entertainment, so the guys typically shy away from serious subjects. But in the summer of 2020, Garrett decided to show his stance on racism with an Instagram post that showed he stands in support of fighting racism. Some of his followers weren’t happy with the post, while others were happy to see him speaking out.
9. He Loves Spreading Positivity
The internet is a great place, but it can be full of negativity. That has never been something that Garrett wants to be a part of. Garrett is dedicated to using his platform to spread good vibes to everyone who watches his content and interacts with him. So far, I think most would agree that he’s been doing a great job of doing that.
10. He Is A Brand Ambassador
Due to the success of Dude Perfect, Garrett has built an impressive social media following of his own. He currently has a million followers on Instagram. Having such a large audience has allowed him to partner with companies to help market their products. He has posted ads for several popular brands including Garmin.