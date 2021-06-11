On the surface, dating may seem fun. After all, getting to do different activities while getting to know new people can be exciting. In reality, however, dating can be very exhausting and sometimes the back and forth of the getting-to-know-you phase can get old. Garrett Schwartz, however, is trying something new when it comes to dating. As a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette, Garrett is looking forward to learning more about Katie Thurston and he’s hoping to leave as the love of her life. Garrett is going to have to work hard if he wants to be the man on Katie’s arm at the end of the season, but he’s ready to do whatever it takes. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Garrett Schwartz.
1. He Works For Adobe
Things in Garrett’s love life may not have gone the way he’s always planned, but at least he’s found a lot of success in his career. Garrett worked in sales for several years before transitioning into more marketing-based positions. He currently works for the well-known software company Adobe and has been there for more than five years.
2. He Was A College Athlete
Garrett’s athletic build isn’t just for show. He actually spent years playing competitive baseball and his love for the sport went with him all the way through college. Garrett attended Sonoma State University where he was a four-year starter on the baseball team. He was also named Rawlings National Player of the Week.
3. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Things in Garrett’s life can get pretty busy, but he always makes it a point to find time to do the things that keep him feeling grounded. One of those things is spending time outside. He is truly an outdoors kind of guy and one of his favorite things to do is go on long hikes.
4. He’s A Private Person
There are a lot of people who do reality shows that can’t resist sharing everything about their lives with the world. Garrett isn’t that kind of person, however. So far, he appears to be pretty private. While he does have an Instagram account, he doesn’t post very often and when he does it’s not usually about his personal life.
5. He Wants A Woman With Critical Thinking Skills
Garrett has finally reached the point in his life where he’s really ready to settle down and build a future with someone. But that doesn’t mean he’s willing to settle for just anyone. The right girl for Garrett has to have a view important qualities and critical thinking is at the top of the list. Luckily, Katie Thurston definitely seems to have it covered in that department.
6. He’s A Dog Dad
It’s unclear if Garrett wants to start a family of his own, but in some ways he already has. He’s a very proud pet parent of a very cute dog named Tilly. Like any other good dog dad, Garrett makes sure to post Tilly pictures on Instagram. Surprisingly, though, Tilly doesn’t have his own Instagram account.
7. Family Is Important To Him
By the looks of his Instagram activity, family is really important to Garrett. He seems to take his bonds with his loved ones seriously and loves spending time with his family whenever he gets the chance. This is a quality that will likely be very appealing to Katie as she gets to know him.
8. He’s Passionate About Taking Care Of The Earth
Garrett doesn’t just like to spend time outdoors, he likes to do his part to make sure that other people can enjoy the outdoors for generations to come. During an interview with Authority Magazine, Garrett said, “No matter what your background is or where you come from, I think everyone can find something beautiful in nature; and preserving that beauty, for generations to come, is important to all forms of life. I’m a big advocate for sustainability, preservation and taking care of the home that was given to us by mother earth.”
9. He’s 29
We weren’t able to find Garrett’s exact date of birth, but we do know that he is currently 29-years-old. This means that he’s only about a year younger than Katie. While age may not end up being a factor in the competition, it’s likely that Katie will gravitate more towards the men who are closer to her age.
10. He’s All About Positivity
There’s a lot of negativity in the world and sometimes it can feel impossible to ignore. Still, Garrett does his best to maintain a positive mindset at all times. While talking to Authority Magazine, Garrett said, “I think there is nothing more important than keeping that optimistic and youthful candor everyone is born with.”