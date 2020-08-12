10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garrett Yrigoyen

Remember when Becca Kufrin was the Bachelorette? She was part of the Bachelor when she won the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr., and they became engaged. This came after her own ex came to the show when she was one of the final three girls left to win the heart of the man choosing his forever love, and he asked her to marry him and she said no. Then her new fiancé decided that he made the wrong choice, ended their short engagement, and went on to marry and have babies with his runner up. Then, Kufrin was chosen to be the new Bachelorette, and she chose to spend her life with Garrett Yrigoyen. This is a couple who spent nearly two years together – seemingly happy years – but they just announced their breakup. Now fans want to know more about Garrett, and we want to make fans happy.
1. He’s Been Married
This is not something that he is probably happy about, but he’s been married and divorced already. He didn’t marry the woman who chose him on national television, but he was married prior to this. She never wanted to pressure him into getting married right away because of this, and it worked for him.
2. He’s Controversial
He’s made it very clear that he supports the police, and it turns out that some people don’t like that. He said in a statement that he “Stands in solidarity with hundreds of thousands of me and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line. It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them,” and some people cannot handle this.
3. He’s Always Trying to Grow
When it comes to his own life, he’s just trying to grow. He’s a man who is trying to better himself. He likes to live and learn. He likes to make choices that better him as a person, and he’s trying to focus on being the best version of himself. Growth is important to him.
4. He’s A Medical Sales Rep
Before he decided he was going to be a reality television star, he was a medical sales rep. It’s the kind of job some people are just very good at. He can do it from anywhere he lives, anywhere in the world, and he can probably do it quite well. We don’t know if he’s still at it, but he’s just living his life.
5. He’s Athletic
There was a time in his life when he played baseball growing up. He also played in college, and there was some speculation about a potential career in the pros. He obviously did not pursue that dream, but we don’t know why he chose not to go into that.
6. He’s an 80s Kid
Kind of, that is. He’s not really that 80s since he was born the last year of the decade. He was born on February 24, 1989. He spent his childhood in the 90s living in California with his family, and they were very outdoor-oriented. They like to be outdoors, be active, and spend time being adventurous. We do love that.
7. He’s Got a Lot of Hobbies
Hobbies are what keep us all interesting. We are big fans of some of the things that Garrett likes to do in his free time. He’s a fan of fishing and shooting, snowboarding, traveling, and swimming. All things that are fun and enjoyable, but also keep him fit and active and healthy.
8. A History of His First Marriage
So many people want to know more about his marriage and subsequent divorce. He was married to a woman by the name of Kayla. They dated for 18-ish months, got engaged, and got married about a year later. They were married for six months on paper, but only about two months happily and really. We don’t know what happened, but they were married on September 19, 2015 and divorced before Easter 2016.
9. He Was Abused
Garrett claims that during his time married to his ex-wife, she became emotionally abusive. He didn’t like it, and she didn’t seem like the person he fell in love with. He was not happy in the relationship, and he was hurt by the things that she said and did, and he had to end it.
10. He’s Close to His Family
He’s a guy who is close to his friends and his family, and that’s something that he’s proud of. He feels his ex-wife drove a wedge between himself and the people he loved and cared for the most in their short marriage, but he’s not doing that again.