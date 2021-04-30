Typically when people think of marriage, they envision a relationship between two people. Garrick Merrifield, however, has a different idea of what happily ever after should look like. He and his ex-wife, Dannielle, are cast members on season three of Seeking Sister Wife, a show that follows couples who are looking to add an additional wife (or wives) to their relationship. After Garrick and Dannielle met a Brazilian woman named Roberta, they decided that they wanted to move forward in pursuing the relationship. Since Roberta isn’t an American citizen, Garrick decided that the best way to get her to the U.S. would be to legally divorce Dannielle then marry Roberta. As you may have figured, the situation hasn’t gone nearly as smoothly as he’d hoped. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Garrick Merrifield.
1. He Isn’t A Mormon
Even though Garrick’s decision to enter into a plural marriage is based on his faith, he isn’t a member of the Mormon church. In fact, he hasn’t really gone into much detail about the ins and outs of his beliefs. This has led some people to believe that he is simply using religion as an excuse to pursue another woman.
2. He Is An Entrepreneur
If you’re a fan of Seeking Sister Wife, you’ve probably found yourself wondering what Garrick does for work. After all, he must be doing something halfway decent if he’s confident that he can support another wife. According to his LinkedIn profile, Garrick is the president of Merrifield Custom Builders and Landscaping.
3. He Isn’t Into Social Media
Now that Garrick is a reality TV star, there are probably lots of people who are interested in following him on social media. Sadly for those people, there isn’t much to follow. Facebook is the only platform where he is active and the privacy settings on his profile don’t allow the public to see much.
4. He’s Gotten Lots Of Flack From Fans
Garrick is a lot of things, but one thing he isn’t is a fan favorite. Since his first appearance on Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick has rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way. Many people believe that he is taking advantage of Dannielle and some have even referred to him as a coward.
5. Seeking Sister Wife Is His Only TV Experience
We weren’t able to find any information on what led Garrick and Dannielle to share their story on TV, but from what we can tell this is Garrick’s first time doing any sort of TV show. More than likely, he doesn’t have any plans to make a career out of being on TV.
6. He Studied At The University Of Wisconsin
Garrick is originally from Colorado which is where he currently lives, but it looks like he left the state to attend college. His LinkedIn profile says that he attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater although it doesn’t say what he majored in. He also attended another school called Carroll University where he studied education.
7. Some Fans Think He Left Dannielle
If you’ve been watching Seeking Sister Wife, you may have gotten the feeling that Garrick and Dannielle are headed for disaster. Apparently, there is some information to suggest that they’ve already gotten there. Although the status of their relationship hasn’t been confirmed one way or the other, an article from Distractify suggests that the couple has decided to go their separate ways for good.
8. He Ran Track In High School
Apparently, Garrick was a jock in his younger days although it’s unclear if he was a star athlete. Garrick was a member of the track team at Buena Vista High School where he competed in the 100 and 200-meter races. It doesn’t appear that Garrick continued his track career after high school.
9. He And Roberta Are Probably Still Together
Things may not have worked out between Garrick and Dannielle, but there’s a chance that he and Roberta are still an item. In March of 2021, Garrick posted a Facebook photo of Roberta with his sons. Dannielle was nowhere in sight. If Garrick and Roberta are still together, it will be very interesting considering the fact that Roberta previously told him that she wouldn’t be with him unless Dannielle was happy.
10. He Likes To Stay Active
Garrick’s days as a track athlete may be over, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still get his exercise on. Garrick is a pretty active person and he likes to keep himself looking and feeling his best. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information about his workout routine.