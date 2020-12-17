Gary Dourdan has been lighting up screens with his handsome face for nearly 30 years. His first role was Shazza Zulu in the popular series A Different World and it didn’t take long for other opportunities to start pouring in. Time and time again he proved that he is much more than a handsome face. Within less than 10 years, Gary was a fixture on TV and he quickly became well-known for his role as Warrick Brown on CSI. After leaving the show in 2008 he continued to land roles in popular shows like Being Mary Jane. Gary will be back on screens in 2021 playing Dr. Malcolm Reynard in the sitcom The First Wives Club. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gary Dourdan.
1. He’s Always Wanted To Act
For lots of people, it can take an entire lifetime to figure out which career path they want to follow. Gary is one of the lucky few that basically came into the world knowing what he wanted to do. He’s always loved to perform and from an early age he knew that acting was his dream job.
2. He’s Had Some Legal Troubles
Being a celebrity may seem like a stress free lifestyle, but that isn’t always the case. Although Gary has had lots of high moments in his life, he’s also had his fair share of lows. In 2008, he was arrested for possessing cocaine and ecstasy. He was arrested again in 2011 on additional drug charges. In 2011, he was arrested on another occasion for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
3. He Lost A Sibling In A Mysterious Accident
Gary’s legal troubles aren’t the only low points in his life. When he was a kid, his older brother, who was 21-years-old at the time, took a trip to Haiti to learn about the family’s roots. Gary’s brother fell from a balcony to his death in what has been described as an accident although Gary has always felt that the incident was suspicious. The case is still unsolved. In an article published on TVNZ, Gary said “I was really connected to my brother. So everything I do now, be it my acting or my music, is always in honour of him.”
4. He’s A Philadelphia Native
Philadelphia is known for producing a long list of talented entertainers and artists, and Gary Dourdan is one of them. He was born in Philadelphia although he moved to New Jersey when he was a child. He eventually relocated to New York City to begin his acting career.
5. He Got His Start In Music Videos
Lots of actors get their first opportunities in commercials, but that’s not exactly how things started for Gary. Instead, he started his career by making appearances in music videos for big artists such as Janet Jackson. His first music video was for the 1987 single “Move the Crowd” by Erik B. and Rakim.
6. He’s A Father
Gary has never been an actor who enjoys sharing every detail of his personal life with the public, but one thing he is proud to share with the world is the fact that he’s a father. He has two children, a son and a daughter, with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Sutton who he dated for five years.
7. He’s A Musician
Acting has been Gary’s bread and butter for years, but it’s not the only area of the arts that he has excelled in. Music has always been a big part of his life. When he first moved to New York City he was a member of several bands. In 2015, he released a solo project called Mother Tongue.
8. He Loves Cars
Lots of people see cars simply as a vehicle to help them get from point A to point B safely and comfortably. To Gary Dourdan, however, cars are something much more. He loves collecting cars and is especially passionate about older models. He even appeared in an episode of the show Street Customs during season 1.
9. He Has An Account On Cameo
If you’ve been following Gary throughout his career, you may feel like you know him. Now, you can officially take that feeling a step further thanks to Cameo. Through the platform, Gary records and sells personalized video shoutouts. He is currently charging $75 per video.
10. He Loves To Travel
One of the best things about a career in the entertainment industry is that it usually comes with a very flexible schedule. Thanks to his job, Gary has gotten the time and money he needs to travel the world. He loves visiting new places and has been to several countries.