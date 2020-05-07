Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Gavin Stewart

1 min ago

What if you could have a part time job that allowed you to hang out with lots of people, participate and fun activities, and enjoy an alcoholic beverage or two? The good news is that that job exists. Stewart, who works at Camp Getaway, the very first adult sleep away camp, is lucky enough to be living the dream. The camp and its staff are now the stars of a new reality TV series on Bravo called Camp Getaway. In each episode viewers will get an inside look at the camp and the people who work there. While viewers will definitely get a chance to know Gavin the staff member, there’s another side to him when he isn’t working at camp. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Camp Getaway’s Gavin Stewart.

1. He’s From Connecticut

People come from all over to work at and visit Camp Getaway. However, for Gavin, coming to camp is like coming home. Gavin is originally from Connecticut although his family’s roots are in Jamaica. His hometown, West Hartford is located about an hour away from Camp Getaway.

2. He’s An Accountant

When Gavin isn’t working at Camp Getaway for the weekend, he’s working as a senior accountant. He has been working in the industry for over 10 years and has held several impressive positions. In his current role, his primary responsibility is “to help develop and administer our accounting function. ”

3. He Went To College In Massachusetts

Not everyone is lucky enough to find a job in their field, but Gavin has done that and then some. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. Prior to that, he attended community college to take his prerequisite courses.

4. He Lives In New York

After spending several years working in Connecticut, Gavin decided to relocate to New York City to further his accounting career. In addition to a career move, living in New York also offers more social opportunities.

5. He’s A Basketball Coach

If there’s one thing Gavin is passionate about (besides helping adult ‘campers’ have the times of their lives) it’s working with children. He is a devoted basketball coach who enjoys working with young players to help develop their skills. In March of 2020, he coached a team of young girls to a championship win in double overtime.

6. He’s Single

Going through a breakup is never easy, and this is something Gavin knows from firsthand experience. He recently got out of a long term relationship. In fact, going to camp is one of the things that has helped distract him and keep him busy through his breakup. Although he’s officially single, he’s always open to a camp romance and he isn’t afraid to put himself out there. In fact, he and his co-worker, Randall Klein, will have a little ‘summer’ romance this season.

7. Camp Gives Him A Chance To Relax

Most of us don’t think of work as something we do to relax and have a good time, but that’s because most of us don’t work at Camp Getaway. Like many of the other staff members at Camp Getaway, Gavin sees the job as an opportunity to escape from his every day life and enjoy himself. Even though he’s working when he’s at camp, he still has plenty of chances to have fun.

8. He Loves To Hangout On The Beach

Gavin spends a lot of time working, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t know how to disconnect from his jobs and make the most of his time off. When Gavin isn’t busy working, one of his favorite things to do is head out to the beach. He loves taking trips to Florida and California and spending his time their relaxing on the beach.

9. He Has Two Sisters

Family is one of the most important things to Gavin, and he has a great relationship with his siblings. Gavin has two sisters and he’s definitely a protective brother. He also has a nephew who he loves spending time with.

10. He Has A Cute Dog

People who’ve never had dogs can have a tough time understanding how people can form such close bonds with their pets. Gavin was one of those people until he got a dog of his own. After getting a cute little puppy, Gavin instantly realized why people are so in love with their dogs.


