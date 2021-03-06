Season 20 of The Voice is already off to a very impressive start, and Gean Garcia is a big part of the reason why. His performance of “All I Want” by Kodaline resulted in three of the four judges turning around. As soon as his performance ended, the judges couldn’t help but to go back and forth about what team Gean would end up on. He ultimately chose Kelly’s team and many viewers already feel like Gean has what it takes to make it all the way. We’ll all have to keep tuning in throughout the season to follow along on his journey, but there’s no denying the fact that Gean has some serious star power. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Gean Garcia.
1. His Father Is A Musician
Gean has been around music for his entire life. Even before he knew that music was something he wanted to do, he was exposed to different sounds and techniques thanks to his father who is also a musician. A few years ago, Gean even got the opportunity to go on tour with his father.
2. He Is Originally From New York
Gean was born in New York, but he and his family relocated to Texas at some point which is where he has lived ever since. The fact that he calls Texas home is something that he and his coach, Kelly Clarkson, have in common. There are a lot of people in the McAllen area who are rooting for Gean to win.
3. He Already Has A Large Instagram Following
There’s no doubt that being on The Voice is going to give Gean’s career a big boost, but he isn’t exactly starting from scratch. He has already been building a pretty large fan base via social media. At the moment, he has nearly 16,000 followers on Instagram alone and that number is only going to increase with each week he spends on TV.
4. He Started Playing Music In Elementary School
It didn’t take Gean long to realize that music was something he wanted to do. He learned to play the guitar when he was only about 6-years-old and he hasn’t looked back since. When he was in 7th grade, he decided to participate in a talent show which helped solidify that music was his calling.
5. He Is A TikToker
Instagram isn’t the only place where Gean has been getting a lot of attention. Like many other members of Gen Z, he has embraced TikTok and he has gotten a lot of love in return. He regularly uploads singing videos on the platform and he has nearly 50,000 followers.
6. The Voice Is His First Competition Show
Some of the contestants on the The Voice are no stranger to TV talent shows. Some of them have even been on The Voice during previous seasons. For Gean, however, this is a whole new world. The Voice is his first time doing something of this magnitude, but he’s more than ready to take on the challenge.
7. He Hasn’t Released Any Music
Although Gean has performed a lot of covers, it doesn’t appear that he’s released any music of his own. There is also nothing on his social media profiles to indicate that he has anything in the works. When he does decide to release original music, there will be a lot of people who are excited to hear it.
8. He Is Bilingual
Gean is a very proud member of the Latino community and his culture plays a very big role in who he is. He can speak both Spanish and English and he sometimes sings in both languages. Perhaps this is something viewers will get to hear at some point during the competition.
9. He Is Only 20-Years-Old
At 20-years-old, Gean is one of the youngest contestants on the show this season, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t just as prepared as anyone else. He hasn’t shared any information on where he attended high school or whether or not he’s in college at the moment, but a photo on his Instagram account suggests he attends the University of Dallas.
10. He Loves Connecting With Fans On Social Media
Having a good relationship with fans is one of the most important parts of being an entertainer, but it’s one that often gets overlooked. Gean, however, knows just how important it is to connect with the people who support him. He loves using social media as a way to interact with his fans and it’s not unusual to see him responding to comments.