General Hosiptal Spoilers: Nina Needs Maxie’s Help

General Hospital fans are a mess. Things took so many ugly turns for the last week. We know that we cannot change things, but Jason has to accept the fact that Sam cannot see him anymore. She told him that she cannot be with him, and we were all a little more than totally crushed about it. We want them to be together. We want them to make things work. We want to see their happiness, and we want to see them into this with one another, and we do not want to see them make an even bigger mess of their lives. But how can they do that if they are not together? He knows that her reasons are valid, and he’s learning to accept this, but we can honestly say that we refuse to accept this in our own lives, and we will not stand for this madness.
Of course, then we saw Valentin throw Ava off a turret. He’s done with her, and now we wonder what her future has in store. She knew something like this would happen when she began this game with him, but did she know how to protect herself from something like this, or is she gone forever? We aren’t sure how this will play out in the near future, but we do know that someone has to give us some hope. Sonny cannot get over his disappointment that his wife didn’t trust him enough to share with him the same things she shared with Jax, and that kind of trust issue is hard to come back from. It’s hard to make things work when things aren’t working, and they are in the middle of that situation now. We don’t know for certain, but we think they have some dark days ahead.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Valentin knows Ava is up to something, West Coast. How far is he willing to go to keep his inheritance?
A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @japastu pic.twitter.com/r4oJHE4n72
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 2, 2020
Far. He’s willing to go all the way.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"Brace yourself for maximum impact!" #GH pic.twitter.com/FV1IIiKzak
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 26, 2019
Valentin is going to start off his week feeling confused, which leads us to believe that Ava is alive and well and did not die when he threw her from the turret. This is a big deal, but we like that he is confused because he’s such a mess who also does so many horrible things to so many people that this kind of actually makes us feel good and happy about his situation. This is a thing we really do want to focus on right now. Other news is going to be about Peter. He’s also caught a bit off-guard, which is another problem for him. He’s been in a bad place for a while now, and he seems to be spiraling out of control. He came into Port Charles as a mess, and we think he is leaving it as a mess, too. He’s not in a good place, and we get that. But, we also get that he is someone who has some big problems to fill out.
Maxie is going to find that Nina needs some help from her. Will she give it to her, or will she allow this game to continue and not do what she’s being asked? We know very well that the two of them have a very hazardous past in their lives. They’ve not always seen eye to eye. They’ve not always been in a good place with one another. They’ve not always had their own best interests at heart, and we don’t know how to change that or make that feel much different, but we do know that they have to focus on things that aren’t happening yet.
