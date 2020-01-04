General Hospital: Burning Questions Asked

Home
General Hospital fans have some questions going into the new year, and we thought we might take the time on this first weekend of 2020 to ask those questions. We don’t have the answers, of course, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know how to focus on things and make them work for us in some way. There is a chance we might see things go our way, but we have to find out how and we have to put it out there. We sometimes do think that writers make a point to listen to the fans as they speak, and so we are asking our questions and we are making the changes that we need to make around here, and we are doing what we need to do to make these things work for us. Here we go.

Will Sonny and Carly Make It?

Will they? We don’t know. They are always so good at making mistakes in their marriage that they know will affect them negatively, yet they keep doing it. They think that the secrets they keep and the lies that they tell one another are always for the best – for the protection and happiness of the other – but they rarely do more than make the other miserable and make it obvious that they are hurting one another. They also never learn from this. We don’t know if they will make it, but we hope that this is not the straw that breaks it all. They have been through so much worse than what they are going through now, and it’s our hope that they can make it through this and make things work in their lives. We have hope for them, but they have to have it, too.

Will Michael Get his Son?,/h2>

We know that right now things are still on the down low, but we think that Michael will learn that Wiley is his son. He will learn this, and he will go through so much. He will not just get the boy back and make him his own right away. He will have to fight for him, and he will find that there are so many people who are just not rooting for him at all. He’s not a happy young man, and there are so many things that are going against him. However, finding out his son is alive will give him new life and it will give him purpose and meaning in the world – and he needs that so much. He needs that now, too. He’s got to get this under control, and we do think he will ultimately find his son and get him to himself.

Will Nelle Go Free?

Yes, she will. There is no reason we are seeing so much of her in a cell right now. There is so much that she can do on the outside, and we think she has a big plan. She’s coming out of that jail sooner rather than later, and she’s going to decide she’s ready to be a mother when it happens. She will make some people miserable, and she will change some lives. It’s her thing, you see. She likes to come from nowhere and make everyone miserable and unhappy and miserable. She’s not going to get anything else in her way, but she’s going to find the time to see how much more damage she can do to Michael and his family.

Will Nina Ever Find her Child?

We know that she has a child out there somewhere, but where and who is it? We know that she spent a very long time thinking it was Sasha. She alternated between being so disappointed that her daughter was not who she wanted it to be and not what she thought it would be like to find out to being shocked and horrified to learn that this girl was only being paid to pretend to be her child. She’s been through so much, but there is still a young woman out there somewhere who is hers, and we want to know if she will ever find out who she is and make this work? Or, did we miss something along the way?


