General Hospital Characters We Have A Love/Hate Relationship With

General Hospital fans know that Salem is filled with people who make some bad, bad choices. They are not nice people. They are not very wise people. And, yet, some of them are just people who make some poor choices but we kind of love them at the same time. They are hurtful and mean, and they do things like take lives and not flinch, and yet we find ourselves wanting to see more of them. We have what we like to call a love/hate relationship with these characters. Don’t get us wrong though; the characters we don’t name here are people we just genuinely love all the time (think Jason and Carly and Sonny and Michael and Alexis and such), but these are the ones that we find ourselves in the middle of a love/hate with on a regular basis. Do you agree?
Julian
We love him. Do not for one second make any mistake about that one. We love Julian. He’s a character who has always been one we love, but we hate that he just can’t be the kind of man we need to see when it comes to Alexis. We love them together, and we want to see them figure things out. We want to see people in the middle of a good time, and we want to see them in the middle of what is working for them, but he’s not someone who can allow that to happen.
Ava
She’s the worst of the worst, yet we love her more than we love just about anyone else around here. What we love about Ava is that she genuinely does not care at all about how anyone feels about her. She is nothing if not entirely unconcerned with things in the world around her as long as her life is going the way that she likes it to go. She’s a mess, but she’s always someone we love to see in action. She’s bold, and we like that about her.
Nelle
Bear with us here. She is the most awful person around Port Charles, and she has been since she showed up a few years back, but we love her. We love to hate her. We have a love/hate with her. This is because she’s such a mess. She’s out to destroy an entire family who we do love, but we love to hate her because she’s so good at what she does. It’s so impressive that she’s able to make us feel so much about her when she’s a pretend human. We get that, and we love that. Our love/hate stems from our hatred of the character, but our complete and total love of the actress herself. It’s a lot, and we like it.
Nikolas
He’s back, and we don’t know what to do with that. Our love hate was just love most of his youth. But, it turned to some hatred when he made some poor life choices the older he got. He did some awful things, he hurt some people, and he made some choices we did not agree with. His faked deaths have been a bit dramatic, in our opinion, and we’ve been unable to love him as much as an adult as we did when he was growing up. But, he’s a classic character; one we feel we’ve known our entire lives. We love that about him.
Laura
This one might be met with some controversy, but we have to go out on a limb and throw her into this one. She’s been someone we’ve had this feeling about for a long time. She’s been strong, but she’s also been a bit whiny. She’s always into someone else’s business, and we sometimes like that. She’s like everyone’s mother, and that is not a bad thing. But, we just want to point out that it’s not always a good thing, either. She’s sometimes a bit too much, and a bit too involved, and we sometimes want to see her just back off a bit. It’s where our love/hate of her ways comes into play. She’s an icon, but sometimes we aren’t into her current ways.