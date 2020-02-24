General Hospital Characters with Smaller Roles that We Adore

General Hospital fans spend a lot of time focusing on the major players. The people who have big names and do big things and make big changes on the show. Those who bring the drama every single day for many years at a time, but we don’t often spend as much time focused on those who might not bring things that often, but rather on a smaller note. There are times when some people are just not as bold and frequent as others. They are not nearly as in your face because their roles are smaller. There are so many people with smaller roles, though, that make such an impact. You don’t need to be a regular, every single day type of character to bring so much drama to the screen. You can be someone who is only around so often, but if you’re good enough to be memorable, you’re good. Here are some of our favorite smaller roles played so well.
Stella
Do you even know anyone who is as fun as she is? She’s a nurse who is there to make everyone feel like they will be all right, even if she’s not there to make friends. She’s got a lot going for her, and she’s going to always be that way. She’s not someone who likes to mess around or even sugarcoat anything. In fact, she’d rather just tell you the truth about things right now that make a big difference in her life, and she’d like to be honest rather than well-liked. We love that about her. Honesty is so refreshing, and we like that she’s so good about it. She’s a great friend to those she loves. She’s got a great sense of humor, and she’s got something that no one else has. She’s funny and she’s quick and seeing her face makes you realize you’re in for a good show no matter what else happens.
Lucy
What’s not to love about Lucy? There was a time when she had a much more prominent role on the show, but she’s not missing out on anything because she’s chilling now. She’s so funny and fun to watch. She was a bit of a promiscuous woman for some time, but she’s managed to get her life together and make things seem a bit more normal since then. She spent time trying to tie down every single man in Port Charles to give herself a life of luxury, and then she spent some of her time trying to figure out how to change her life to become a better person. She’s done it, too. She’s gone from being someone who doesn’t have much to offer to being someone we cannot get enough of, and that’s a lot to say about her. She’s a relief in so many ways, including the way that allows us to see her as she is and know that we love her in everything she does. She’s funny even when things aren’t meant to be funny, and that’s the kind of skill not everyone can boast that they have.
Ryan
We may take a hit for this one, but we like Ryan. He’s the evil twin brother version of Kevin, but he’s good to watch. He’s someone who has a lot to offer, but he always doesn’t get a lot of screen time. That wasn’t true in 2019 when he kidnapped his brother and took over his life and no one was the wiser because he was dead in the eye of everyone who knew him as Kevin shared with his friends and family years before. But, that didn’t go well for anyone. He got out, he took his brother, he killed more than a few people, and he almost destroyed his brother’s marriage while also making it nearly impossible for Ava to get past what he did to her. That’s a big feat.
He’s a man who has a few issues, but he is someone who makes us love him. Maybe it’s because seeing Jon Lindstrom go from being the good brother to being the horrible brother and playing two roles that are meant to be so similar with so much difference is amazing. Either way, we do love those moments we get to see him on the screen.