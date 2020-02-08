General Hospital Couples We Are Shocked Made it Work

General Hospital fans love a couple who can make things work out, and we love some couples who we just wish would make things work and end up together. It won’t be all roses and sunshine for everyone, but we are often shocked that some couples can call it good to go on a relationship and keep it going as long as they have. Some of Port Charles’ love interests are going stronger than ever, and we are just shocked that they’re still working out. They may not be the most long-term couples in the world, but we are just so surprised that so many of them have had a chance to make things work, and we cannot believe that they are in the middle of still going strong.
Laura and Kevin
They’re both pretty low key and down to earth right now, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their fair share of stuff going on. There’s the fact that he lied and hid his devil twin brother’s existence from his wife after telling her he was dead, so she didn’t know when this evil man overpowered her husband, took over his life, fell for Ava, started killing people, and made her miserable. It was all a thing, and she managed to forgive him for all of it. Of course, Kevin wasn’t the one sleeping with Ava or killing all the people in town, so that wasn’t something she had to forgive him for, but the lying was a big deal. She did not have anything good to say about that, and she still forgave him. But, the fact that they managed to work it out after what he caused to happen is beyond us.
Anna and Finn
Not only is there a bit of an age difference here, there is an entire situation in which their lives are nowhere near being on the same page anymore. For one, we know that there was a chance for them when they first started getting this thing going, but to find out he had a daughter when Hayden showed up and ditched him with their child whom he had no idea was alive was a lot. He’s dealing with a lot. He’s not being very nice. He’s impatient and filled with rage and anger and feelings that cannot be good for him, and he’s still holding on to Anna even though we think that they are in very different places. She’s already raised her kids, and she’s not looking to raise another small child. He’s preoccupied and things are not good. There’s a lot going on here, and it’s all a situation we cannot handle, but they are still going. We are just shocked that they’ve managed to pull it off this long, but we cannot see this continuing much longer. Can you?
Maxie and Peter
How are they still together? She knows that he’s a bad guy. She got to know him as a bad guy, and she’s managed to overlook that and continue to start a relationship with him. Heck, he even lives with her now. They are going stronger than ever, but he’s constantly lying to her and doing things behind her back and being a very bad person. He’s up to nothing good, and she should be totally shocked by this. After all, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. But, she’s so preoccupied and wrapped up in her own life that she seems to be more than willing to forget and forgive all that he’s up to and all that he is doing in the moment. She seems to know that he’s not who he says he is, and he sometimes even seems like he would like to be someone else, but he simply cannot get it together. We don’t know that this will work forever, but we do think that she would happily take Nathan back in a moment if he came back from the dead. For now, we cannot forget how awkward it is to watch them go through this and navigate this thing. Will they continue to make it or will they end up falling apart, like we think they will?