General Hospital Couples Who Won’t Make it to Summer

General Hospital fans aren’t sure what might happen the rest of this year. Not only do we find ourselves in a place in which we don’t have the option to do things that work for us because of COVID-19, we also find ourselves wondering if we will actually get to see this show make any positive changes in the near future. What will happen and how will it affect everyone? Who will end up hurt? Will it be months before the show can film again and we actually get some answers? What will happen? And, as we are getting to the point now, which couples will not make it through this year? We have a few suggestions going into the year, and we thought we’d bring them to you.
Laura and Kevin
They have been through a lot in the past year, but she will ultimately never forget his role in what happened with his brother and all of that. His brother was meant to be dead, and he told her he was. She didn’t know for many years that her husband was hiding his horrible, evil twin in the basement at the hospital, and he got out. He took his brother’s life, made his brother’s wife think that he was cheating on her with Ava, and he took lives. He killed Kiki, and he did some other horrible things. And that is all because Laura’s husband lied to her about his twin. She was under the impression Ryan was dead, and that was just how it was. This is not true, clearly, and now things are getting worse for all of them. They are horrible, no good, and they are not living their very best lives. For now, though, we know they are trying. However, as she deals with her own family issues and the many things going on, she will see how his actions made things so much worse, and they will never work this out.
Curtis and Jordan
They are already on the barely situation. Since she got sick, things have been horrible for them. He tried to be there for her, but things didn’t always go as planned. Now they are on opposite sides of many of the things that they are working with and dealing with in their lives, and they have so much more to do in their time. They have to figure this out. She’s been telling him for a while that she has a feeling things are going to blow up in Port Charles, and he ignored her. She’s been taking things into her own hands and she’s been right to do so, but he’s not appreciative of that. He’s put her down – not intentionally, of course – more times than she is happy to admit, and she’s done with it. They don’t realize just how much resentment they have for one another right now, and it’s only growing by the day. They will continue on this track until she realizes she cannot do this any longer. And, she will realize this.
Peter and Maxie
Let’s face it. This one was definitely not a tough call. Of course they will not make it. They have nothing to make. He’s a liar and he is hiding things, and he has not changed at all despite the fact that he said he did and that he was not the same person who came into this town looking for his parents and trying to figure things out. He and Maxie are having more problems on a daily basis, though they both try to pretend that they are not. They try to pretend that they have nothing to lose and that they are good to go, and that they are living their best lives. But, she’s onto him. He knows that he cannot change, and she knows that she has to find a way to figure out what he is up to and stop him. She’s not happy with him, but she’s also not sure what to do in her life right now. We think it’ll be a moment before she realizes it, but Spinelli being back in town might just help her out a bit with that one.